‘We live in hope one day you are found’ – sister of Shaun Ritchie 11 years on from his disappearance

Loved ones of a man who went missing in Fraserburgh 11 years ago today say they can only live in hope that one day he will be found.

Shaun Ritchie was 20 and living in Fraserburgh when he went out with friends to celebrate Halloween in 2014.

As detailed in our exclusive documentary on the case, Shaun left his home on Watermill Road in the early evening.

He visited Costcutter in Sandhaven and then called into the Balaclava Bar.

Witnesses then spotted Shaun getting into a van with five friends and two others known to them.

The group of eight travelled in the van to Kersiehill Farm near Strichen shortly after 10pm on Halloween night.

Mysterious incident

Some kind of incident took place when they arrived and Shaun disappeared, sparking one of the largest ever missing-person inquiries in the history of Scotland.

Two emergency service calls were made from the area late on Halloween or in the early hours of November 1.

One was a person requesting help without providing any detail and the other call was cancelled.

However, it wasn’t until 8.45pm on Sunday that Shaun was reported missing to police – almost 48 hours after he went missing.

On the 11th anniversary today, his sister Nicole Shand said her family wanted to keep the case in the public eye despite the passage of time.

‘It eats me up every day’

She told the Press and Journal: “It has been 11 years now and it still feels like just yesterday he went missing it is always so fresh in my mind.

“I will never stop thinking and longing for answers surrounding my brother’s disappearance.

“He is so missed and so loved and I’ll keep his memory living on for years to come.

“The day he left – that Halloween night – changed my life forever.

“I just hope one day he will be found.

“It’s the not knowing that eats me up inside everyday – especially when someone out there knows something.”

Nicole added: “Last year was exactly 10 years on, and was the year of Shaun’s 30th birthday – so there were two neatly rounded milestones there, which made our appeal for information go far and wide.

“With 11 years and 31 years old, it doesn’t roll off the tongue as easy – and you fear maybe that people will not be as interested in Shaun’s case.

‘We have a close-knit community here’

“But I don’t think that is the case in the close-knit community we have in the north-east.

“The P&J has always kept in touch, and the documentary in which we took part was a demonstration of their commitment to supporting us.

“And the community in Fraserburgh, Aberdeenshire and the north-east have always stayed interested – sharing our appeal for information on social media last year, and whenever there is a fresh appeal.

“For us as a family, it doesn’t make a difference if it’s 10 or 11 years – what we do know is we miss Shaun like it was yesterday.”

Nicole added: “It’s hard for all of us but particularly for Shaun’s dad Charlie, who has been at the centre of the Find Shaun Ritchie campaign.

‘Shaun would be enjoying life’

“In his mind, Shaun would have experienced and enjoyed the best years of his life by now.

“He would have progressed in his career, maybe settled down and started his own family, enjoying days out and holidays.

“The fact that we have been denied that for Shaun and someone out there still knows what happened that night – that’s the most difficult pill to swallow.

“But I think that, no matter how much time goes by, we will never give up hope finding him.”

Charlie, who put up a £10,000 reward for information that would crack the case, previously said: “You were a son and brother, and a friend to many.

“We can only live in hope that one day you are found, and are at peace like you deserve.

“We think about you always and you are in our hearts forever.”

Our documentary, Missing from the Broch, uncovered new information about the events of that night.

It sparked new calls to Police Scotland about the case, though frustratingly for Shaun’s family, none of them led to a breakthrough.

Allegations of axe threat

One crucial detail about the case is – what was the incident that happened once the van arrived at the farmhouse?

Police previously said that the group of eight were headed to a party.

However, en-route “there was an issue” – police said – between a passenger and the driver, Neil ‘Nuggs’ Robertson.

Detectives said that Mr Robertson thought “something might happen” and so he drove to the farmhouse, as his brother was there.

At that point, Shaun and his five friends left the area because they wanted to avoid any possible confrontation.

The five of them initially left the scene in two groups.

Each group wrongly thought Shaun was with another.

Nicole added “One of the boys (who was not Shaun) was chased with an axe.”

This is thought to be an allegation made against Mr Robertson.

He stood trial at Peterhead Sheriff Court in 2017 accused of assault and attempting to strike a person with an axe at the farm that night.

However, Mr Robertson was found not guilty.

‘Everyone has cooperated’

Many within the Fraserburgh community have accused some of the seven people who were in that van – and Mr Robertson’s brother at the farmhouse – of withholding information.

But police dispute that and say nobody has withheld information.

Last year, Detective Inspector Andrew Wilson said: “The case was thoroughly investigated and reviewed with no evidence of Shaun coming to deliberate harm.

“Extensive inquiries have not identified that there is any individual who may be in possession of information not already known to police.

“My thoughts are with Shaun’s family on this difficult day as they remember Shaun.

“Police were absolutely committed to solving the case.

“In Shaun’s case, while there was no evidence of foul play, he was a high-risk missing person so the deployment of such significant resources allowed for a coordinated search involving more than 200 officers and other experts from a range of specialisms.

“They covered 22km of ditches, rough terrain and large water areas.

Watch our documentary now

“That demonstrates the police commitment to finding him.”

“If anyone has information, I would encourage them to come forward and contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 if they wanted to remain anonymous.”

You can watch Missing From the Broch: The Shaun Ritchie Disappearance documentary by clicking here.