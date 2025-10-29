Killer of Claire Leveque on Shetland launches appeal bid from behind bars

A man who murdered his girlfriend on Shetland has launched an appeal bid.

Aren Pearson, 41, stabbed defenceless Claire Leveque, 24, more than two-dozen times at his mother’s property in Sandness, Shetland, on February 11 2024.

He was jailed for a minimum of 25 years at the High Court in Edinburgh on October 15 – and has now set the wheels in motion for an appeal hearing.

The Scottish Court Service has today confirmed that paperwork had been lodged.

“Court can confirm that we have received an intention to appeal for both conviction and Sentence for Aren Pearson. The note of appeal is due December 24,” said a Scottish Court Service spokesperson.

At the appeal hearing, Pearson’s lawyers will make representations as to why they think the conviction is unsafe and why the sentence should be lowered.

Once three judges have hard those legal arguments, they will retire and publish their decision within a few weeks.

Horrific injuries inflicted

Jurors at the High Court in Edinburgh heard how 19 of the stab wounds were inflicted on Claire’s face and neck.

The deadly attack took place at the end of a campaign of domestic abuse which he waged on Claire.

Pearson was granted UK citizenship four days after Claire’s death.

Claire had come to Scotland from her home in Canada and was then subjected to physical assaults and verbal abuse.

Following the assault, Pearson, a fellow Canadian, repeatedly confessed to inflicting deadly wounds on Claire to a 999 operator and police.

Killer confesses

He also confessed to medics who treated him for superficial injuries which he inflicted upon himself at a hospital in Lerwick.

But despite these admissions, Pearson went to trial claiming that he saw Claire repeatedly stab herself and that he wasn’t responsible for murdering her.

His claims caused great emotional pain to members of Claire’s family who travelled from their north American homes to hear harrowing evidence.

Judge Lord Arthurson told Pearson would be jailed for life with a minimum of 25 years, saying it was a murder of “exceptional depravity”.

Lord Arthurson said: “Your much-younger girlfriend, your victim in this case, was isolated and vulnerable in Sandness.

“You had – from almost the outset of her arrival there – subjected her to a cruel campaign of violence and coercive control.

“On the afternoon of February 11 2024, in the garage, you inflicted some 36 injuries or injury clusters to her head and neck.

“You inflicted at least 26 defined stab wounds.

“This was a sustained episode of feral butchery.”

Family hails justice

After sentencing, Claire’s cousin, Hope Ingram said: “This has been a long and exhausting week that was dragged out unnecessarily, and all because of Aren Pearson.

“I want to say thank you to everybody, to the detectives, to the crown, to the judge, to the members of the jury who sat there and listened to all this intense evidence.

“Because of this, today, we were able to get justice for Claire, hopefully start a new path that helps other victims, suffering from domestic violence and being able to move forward and come forward.”