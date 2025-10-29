Killer of Claire Leveque on Shetland launches appeal bid from behind bars

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Killer of Claire Leveque on Shetland launches appeal bid from behind bars

The Scottish Court Service has today confirmed that paperwork had been lodged in the case of Aren Pearson, 41, of Shetland.

By Dale Haslam
Aren Pearson, Shetland Killer will not be deported for killing Claire Leveque.
Aren Pearson was jailed for life - and now intends to appeal.

A man who murdered his girlfriend on Shetland has launched an appeal bid.

Aren Pearson, 41, stabbed defenceless Claire Leveque, 24, more than two-dozen times at his mother’s property in Sandness, Shetland, on February 11 2024.

He was jailed for a minimum of 25 years at the High Court in Edinburgh on October 15 – and has now set the wheels in motion for an appeal hearing.

The Scottish Court Service has today confirmed that paperwork had been lodged.

“Court can confirm that we have received an intention to appeal for both conviction and Sentence for Aren Pearson. The note of appeal is due December 24,” said a Scottish Court Service spokesperson.

At the appeal hearing, Pearson’s lawyers will make representations as to why they think the conviction is unsafe and why the sentence should be lowered.

Once three judges have hard those legal arguments, they will retire and publish their decision within a few weeks.

Horrific injuries inflicted

Jurors at the High Court in Edinburgh heard how 19 of the stab wounds were inflicted on Claire’s face and neck.

The deadly attack took place at the end of a campaign of domestic abuse which he waged on Claire.

Pearson was granted UK citizenship four days after Claire’s death.

Claire Leveque and Aren Pearson in a selfie picture while coming to the UK and Shetland.
Claire Leveque and Aren Pearson. Image: Facebook.

Claire had come to Scotland from her home in Canada and was then subjected to physical assaults and verbal abuse.

Following the assault, Pearson, a fellow Canadian, repeatedly confessed to inflicting deadly wounds on Claire to a 999 operator and police.

Killer confesses

He also confessed to medics who treated him for superficial injuries which he inflicted upon himself at a hospital in Lerwick.

But despite these admissions, Pearson went to trial claiming that he saw Claire repeatedly stab herself and that he wasn’t responsible for murdering her.

His claims caused great emotional pain to members of Claire’s family who travelled from their north American homes to hear harrowing evidence.

Judge Lord Arthurson told Pearson would be jailed for life with a minimum of 25 years, saying it was a murder of “exceptional depravity”.

Police at the scene of the murder. Image: Dave Donaldson.

Lord Arthurson said: “Your much-younger girlfriend, your victim in this case, was isolated and vulnerable in Sandness.

“You had – from almost the outset of her arrival there – subjected her to a cruel campaign of violence and coercive control.

“On the afternoon of February 11 2024, in the garage, you inflicted some 36 injuries or injury clusters to her head and neck.

“You inflicted at least 26 defined stab wounds.

“This was a sustained episode of feral butchery.”

Family hails justice

After sentencing, Claire’s cousin, Hope Ingram said: “This has been a long and exhausting week that was dragged out unnecessarily, and all because of Aren Pearson.

“I want to say thank you to everybody, to the detectives, to the crown, to the judge, to the members of the jury who sat there and listened to all this intense evidence.

“Because of this, today, we were able to get justice for Claire, hopefully start a new path that helps other victims, suffering from domestic violence and being able to move forward and come forward.”