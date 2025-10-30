Policeman swore at sister’s Fort William ex but keeps unblemished record

An off-duty police officer was given an absolute discharge after he admitted causing a man to feel fearful or alarmed.

Lewis Smith, of Police Scotland, had an unblemished record before the incident, which happened in June this year.

Yesterday at Fort William Sheriff Court, the 28-year-old admitted behaving aggressively towards another man by shouting and swearing at him, and making an offensive comment.

The angry exchange happened while Smith was at a property that his sister owned with the man who made the complaint.

The relationship between Smith’s sister and the man had broken down after eight years.

The procurator fiscal depute gave the facts of the case.

She said: “At 2pm, Smith had attended the locus. Raised voices were heard between Smith and a male complainer. A woman came and put herself between the men.

“It was then that Smith was heard to say, ‘You are nothing but a f*****g wee p***k’. Smith then got into his car and drove away. The family then reported it to the police.”

Gary McIlravey, Smith’s defence agent, said: “The background is that the complainer and Mr Smith’s sister were [previously] in a relationship.

“Plans were made to sell the home [they lived in]. The complainer made it more and more difficult.

“It culminated with a text from the complainer calling Smith a ‘c*** helmet’.”

The court heard that Smith has been a police officer for nine years.

Mr McIlravey invited Sheriff Robert Fraser to deal with the case with an absolute discharge, citing the conduct of the complainer.

He said that this was a charge for a single statement that Smith said in anger while he was off-duty and helping his sister.

Mr McIlravey continued: “Not because he is a serving police officer – but because the more serious charges have been dropped, and we are left with this charge.

“Anything but an absolute discharge will have an impact on his career. His career is unblemished, and he has no previous convictions.”

After reviewing recent case law, Sheriff Fraser said: “These remarks were made while he was off duty.

“He was helping his sister during an acrimonious separation. Mr Smith left, and there have been no further incidents since.

“I am conscious that he is a first-time offender and has an unblemished career. Having considered matters, I am of the view that [an absolute discharge] is appropriate.”

