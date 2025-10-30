Policeman swore at sister’s Fort William ex but keeps unblemished record

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Policeman swore at sister’s Fort William ex but keeps unblemished record

While sticking up for his sister, Lewis Smith swore at a Fort William man and he reported it to police.

By Louise Glen
Fort WIlliam sheriff court where the case of an off duty police officer who swore was heard
An off-duty police officer was given an absolute discharge after he admitted causing a man to feel fearful or alarmed.

Lewis Smith, of Police Scotland, had an unblemished record before the incident, which happened in June this year.

Yesterday at Fort William Sheriff Court, the 28-year-old admitted behaving aggressively towards another man by shouting and swearing at him, and making an offensive comment.

Dundee police officer discharged at Fort William Sheriff Court

The angry exchange happened while Smith was at a property that his sister owned with the man who made the complaint.

The relationship between Smith’s sister and the man had broken down after eight years.

The procurator fiscal depute gave the facts of the case.

She said: “At 2pm, Smith had attended the locus. Raised voices were heard between Smith and a male complainer. A woman came and put herself between the men.

“It was then that Smith was heard to say, ‘You are nothing but a f*****g wee p***k’. Smith then got into his car and drove away. The family then reported it to the police.”

Gary McIlravey, Smith’s defence agent, said: “The background is that the complainer and Mr Smith’s sister were [previously] in a relationship.

“Plans were made to sell the home [they lived in]. The complainer made it more and more difficult.

“It culminated with a text from the complainer calling Smith a ‘c*** helmet’.”

The court heard that Smith has been a police officer for nine years.

Police officer had an unblemished record

Mr McIlravey invited Sheriff Robert Fraser to deal with the case with an absolute discharge, citing the conduct of the complainer.

He said that this was a charge for a single statement that Smith said in anger while he was off-duty and helping his sister.

Mr McIlravey continued: “Not because he is a serving police officer – but because the more serious charges have been dropped, and we are left with this charge.

“Anything but an absolute discharge will have an impact on his career. His career is unblemished, and he has no previous convictions.”

After reviewing recent case law, Sheriff Fraser said: “These remarks were made while he was off duty.

“He was helping his sister during an acrimonious separation. Mr Smith left, and there have been no further incidents since.

“I am conscious that he is a first-time offender and has an unblemished career. Having considered matters, I am of the view that [an absolute discharge] is appropriate.”

