Readers react to news of Kenny’s Music shutting down in Aberdeen after 17 years

Aberdeen readers have been left “absolutely gutted” by the closure of Kenny’s Music.

The mainstay music shop on The Green has been on the go for more than 17 years but it announced its shock closure on Wednesday morning.

That’s after the business went into voluntary liquidation.

Managing director Alex Marten said a “sharp rise in costs” left the firm with no other option, despite a record year for sales.

The news has left readers of The Press and Journal and Evening Express devastated.

Readers react to Kenny’s Music Aberdeen closure

Readers have lamented the loss of an “in-store experience” that can’t be replicated online.

James Dron wrote: Absolutely gutted that this has come to be.

“I really feel for all of the staff.

“While the internet is convenient, there was always a magic to the in store experience that online doesn’t provide.

“R&B gave me my first Saturday job in 2003 and I was there until 2012.

“It will be very weird passing by that shop and it not being full of guitars.”

Steve Robertson added: “Unfortunately in 10 years I think almost all retail will be done online.

“High street retail can’t compete on price and range of products.

Bill Morrison added: “Nothing new there. A lot of businesses have shut up shop.

“That’s because of the lack of trade, or because of extortionate rates placed on businesses.”

Tribute from team at north music shop

A poignant tribute to Kenny’s Music was penned by fellow music shop NESS Music, who are based in Inverness.

They commented: “Absolutely gutted for Alex, all the staff and musicians, whether seasoned or just starting out in Aberdeen and surrounding areas.

“This shop wasn’t just a store it was a hub for people interested in music who could go and chat with friendly staff and try instruments out.

“I recall going to R&B Music and Bruce Millers back in the day and and just loved popping in.

“It was very sad to see them go as well.

“My heart goes out to all around Aberdeen that will really miss the stores.”

Kenny’s music will be missed by Aberdeen shoppers

Readers went on to add that the closure was “another blow” to the Aberdeen city centre.

Catherine Smith said: “I’m so gutted about this.

“I’ve bought a fair few guitars from them over the last few years.

“They’ve been brilliant and their staff are so helpful.

“My son started playing a good few years back and I bought his guitars from them too.

“What a blow for musicians of the city.”

Patricia Miller added: “That’s such a bloody shame. It’s very sad.”

Rob Wood shared his hope that another music shop will take its place.

He said: “What a pity this is. I hope an another music shop will jump in.

“It’s sorely needed.”