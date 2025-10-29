Readers react to news of Kenny’s Music shutting down in Aberdeen after 17 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Readers react to news of Kenny’s Music shutting down in Aberdeen after 17 years

The mainstay shop on The Green announced its permanent closure on Wednesday.

By Graham Fleming
The exterior of Kenny's Music on The Green
Kenny's Music on The Green, it's doors closed to customers.

Aberdeen readers have been left “absolutely gutted” by the closure of Kenny’s Music.

The mainstay music shop on The Green has been on the go for more than 17 years but it announced its shock closure on Wednesday morning.

That’s after the business went into voluntary liquidation.

Managing director Alex Marten said a “sharp rise in costs” left the firm with no other option, despite a record year for sales.

The news has left readers of The Press and Journal and Evening Express devastated.

A gray, three-story building with shopfronts at street level.
The shop had been operating for over 17 years.

Readers react to Kenny’s Music Aberdeen closure

Readers have lamented the loss of an “in-store experience” that can’t be replicated online.

James Dron wrote: Absolutely gutted that this has come to be.

“I really feel for all of the staff.

“While the internet is convenient, there was always a magic to the in store experience that online doesn’t provide.

“R&B gave me my first Saturday job in 2003 and I was there until 2012.

“It will be very weird passing by that shop and it not being full of guitars.”

Steve Robertson added: “Unfortunately in 10 years I think almost all retail will be done online.

“High street retail can’t compete on price and range of products.

Bill Morrison added: “Nothing new there. A lot of businesses have shut up shop.

“That’s because of the lack of trade, or because of extortionate rates placed on businesses.”

Tribute from team at north music shop

A poignant tribute to Kenny’s Music was penned by fellow music shop NESS Music, who are based in Inverness.

They commented: “Absolutely gutted for Alex, all the staff and musicians, whether seasoned or just starting out in Aberdeen and surrounding areas.

“This shop wasn’t just a store it was a hub for people interested in music who could go and chat with friendly staff and try instruments out.

“I recall going to R&B Music and Bruce Millers back in the day and and just loved popping in.

“It was very sad to see them go as well.

“My heart goes out to all around Aberdeen that will really miss the stores.”

Kenny’s music will be missed by Aberdeen shoppers

Readers went on to add that the closure was “another blow” to the Aberdeen city centre.

Catherine Smith said: “I’m so gutted about this.

“I’ve bought a fair few guitars from them over the last few years.

“They’ve been brilliant and their staff are so helpful.

“My son started playing a good few years back and I bought his guitars from them too.

“What a blow for musicians of the city.”

Patricia Miller added: “That’s such a bloody shame. It’s very sad.”

Rob Wood shared his hope that another music shop will take its place.

He said: “What a pity this is. I hope an another music shop will jump in.

“It’s sorely needed.”

