News Person taken to hospital after collision between car and pedestrian on island road The road was closed as emergency services attended. By Chris Cromar October 29 2025, 7:51 pm October 29 2025, 7:51 pm Share Person taken to hospital after collision between car and pedestrian on island road Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/6882539/person-hospital-collision-car-pedestrian-benbecula/ Copy Link 0 comment The incident happened on Columba Place in the village of Balivanich. One person has been taken to hospital in the Western Isles after a crash involving a car and a pedestrian. The incident happened at about 4.40pm on Columba Place in the village of Balivanich on Benbecula. The road has been closed as a result. Emergency services attended and one person was taken to hospital for treatment. Road users have been advised to avoid the area in the island’s “capital“.
Conversation