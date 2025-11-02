Eight new shops and restaurants with plans to open in Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Eight new shops and restaurants with plans to open in Inverness

Some of the country's biggest retailers have set their sights on the Highlands.

Home Bargains warehouse store in Inverness
Home Bargains are among the retailers launching a new venture in Inverness. Image: Michelle Henderson/ DC Thomson.
By Michelle Henderson

Inverness will soon be home to some of the biggest names in retail, with new shops and restaurants in the pipeline.

A host of retailers have set their sights on the Highlands, as outlets lie ready for the picking.

The Press and Journal has taken a look at some of the more prominent businesses which could be set to open in Inverness.

Brown facade of indoor retail outlet.
Sostrene Grene is opening a store in Inverness, similar to its Stirling offering. Image: Kenny Smith DC Thomson.

Sostrene Grene, Eastgate Shopping Centre

Scandinavian lifestyle retailer Sostrene Grene is moving into the city’s Eastgate Shopping Centre.

Taking up residence in the former RBS branch, the store will follow on from its success in Aberdeen.

Signs have been erected outside the outlet announcing the anticipated arrival, although an official opening date has yet to be confirmed.

Customer walks by Greggs bakery at Inverness petrol station.
Greggs has lodged plans to open a new High Street bakery in Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Greggs, Inverness High Street

Greggs is to open a second Inverness takeaway on the High Street.

This week, The P&J reported the bakery chain had lodged a planning application to move into 46 High Street.

The unit was formerly home to Shoe Zone, which closed its doors in June 2024.

An opening date has yet to be revealed.

Construction materials cover the car park outside the new Home Bargains store.
Home Bargains is weeks away from opening its new Inverness store. Image: Michelle Henderson/DC Thomson.

Home Bargains, Longman

Home Bargains is just weeks away from opening a new store in Inverness.

The retailer’s signature signs have been erected outside the former Wickes DIY store in the Longman.

The store will mark the firm’s second site in Inverness, operating alongside its Rose Street Retail Park outlet.

Doors are scheduled to open on Saturday November 29.

Plans have been lodged for a new Coffee and wine bar on Castle Street. Image: Google Maps.

Coffee and wine bar, Castle Street

Plans have been lodged for a new coffee and wine bar in Inverness city centre.

The development, called Soho Inverness, would transform the ground floor of 107 Castle Street into a licensed premises.

The ground floor was previously used to house two separate ventures, including a charity office and a hair salon.

Under the new plans, the building’s ground floor would be merged to create an open-plan hospitality space.

No official opening date has been announced as the application remains under consultation.

Oil and Vinegar has been given a new lease of life as the new owners prepare to open the city’s newest store. Image: Oil and Vinegar.

Oil and Vinegar, Union Street

Oil and Vinegar is hours away from making its return to the city centre.

The UK’s only remaining franchise closed its doors to customers last month as owners Colin and Sandie Craig retired from the retail industry.

Several weeks on, the business has been given a new lease of life as it reopens under a new roof and new management.

The premises will open in Union Court on Union Street on Saturday, across from its former city centre unit.

Highland Hospice has announced they are opening a new store on Academy Street. Image: Highland Hospice.

Highland Hospice, Academy Street

The Highland Hospice is expanding its offering in Inverness as it prepares to open one of its biggest stores.

The city-based charity is set to occupy what was formerly The Original Factory Shop on Academy Street.

Plans have already been lodged with the Highland Council to transform the building’s exterior by painting it in its signature green colour.

An official opening date has yet to be announced.

Plans have been lodged to transform the former HSPC offices on Queensgate into a thriving restaurant.

Inverness city centre restaurant, Queensgate

A new Inverness restaurant could soon be opening its doors.

Plans to transform the former HSPC office at 30 Queensate into a thriving restaurant have been lodged with the Highland Council.

The premises would retain their external appearance as the building’s interior was transformed.

It is not yet known what style of cuisine will be on offer, as the plans remain under consultation.

Flat on Stephens Brae in Inverness, each with a brown door.
Plans have been lodged to create a new retail space in Inverness city centre. Image: Google Maps.

Retail space, Stephens Brae

An Inverness flat could soon become the city’s latest retail offering.

Plans have been lodged with the Highland Council to change the ground-floor flat of 20 Stephens Brae into a functioning retail space.

Internal walls will be knocked down to create a large retail space, alongside a staff area and toilet facilities.

The nature of the retail space is currently unknown.

Its grand opening could be some way off, as the plans remain under consultation.

