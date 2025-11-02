Eight new shops and restaurants with plans to open in Inverness

Inverness will soon be home to some of the biggest names in retail, with new shops and restaurants in the pipeline.

A host of retailers have set their sights on the Highlands, as outlets lie ready for the picking.

The Press and Journal has taken a look at some of the more prominent businesses which could be set to open in Inverness.

Sostrene Grene, Eastgate Shopping Centre

Scandinavian lifestyle retailer Sostrene Grene is moving into the city’s Eastgate Shopping Centre.

Taking up residence in the former RBS branch, the store will follow on from its success in Aberdeen.

Signs have been erected outside the outlet announcing the anticipated arrival, although an official opening date has yet to be confirmed.

Greggs, Inverness High Street

Greggs is to open a second Inverness takeaway on the High Street.

This week, The P&J reported the bakery chain had lodged a planning application to move into 46 High Street.

The unit was formerly home to Shoe Zone, which closed its doors in June 2024.

An opening date has yet to be revealed.

Home Bargains, Longman

Home Bargains is just weeks away from opening a new store in Inverness.

The retailer’s signature signs have been erected outside the former Wickes DIY store in the Longman.

The store will mark the firm’s second site in Inverness, operating alongside its Rose Street Retail Park outlet.

Doors are scheduled to open on Saturday November 29.

Coffee and wine bar, Castle Street

Plans have been lodged for a new coffee and wine bar in Inverness city centre.

The development, called Soho Inverness, would transform the ground floor of 107 Castle Street into a licensed premises.

The ground floor was previously used to house two separate ventures, including a charity office and a hair salon.

Under the new plans, the building’s ground floor would be merged to create an open-plan hospitality space.

No official opening date has been announced as the application remains under consultation.

Oil and Vinegar, Union Street

Oil and Vinegar is hours away from making its return to the city centre.

The UK’s only remaining franchise closed its doors to customers last month as owners Colin and Sandie Craig retired from the retail industry.

Several weeks on, the business has been given a new lease of life as it reopens under a new roof and new management.

The premises will open in Union Court on Union Street on Saturday, across from its former city centre unit.

Highland Hospice, Academy Street

The Highland Hospice is expanding its offering in Inverness as it prepares to open one of its biggest stores.

The city-based charity is set to occupy what was formerly The Original Factory Shop on Academy Street.

Plans have already been lodged with the Highland Council to transform the building’s exterior by painting it in its signature green colour.

An official opening date has yet to be announced.

Inverness city centre restaurant, Queensgate

A new Inverness restaurant could soon be opening its doors.

Plans to transform the former HSPC office at 30 Queensate into a thriving restaurant have been lodged with the Highland Council.

The premises would retain their external appearance as the building’s interior was transformed.

It is not yet known what style of cuisine will be on offer, as the plans remain under consultation.

Retail space, Stephens Brae

An Inverness flat could soon become the city’s latest retail offering.

Plans have been lodged with the Highland Council to change the ground-floor flat of 20 Stephens Brae into a functioning retail space.

Internal walls will be knocked down to create a large retail space, alongside a staff area and toilet facilities.

The nature of the retail space is currently unknown.

Its grand opening could be some way off, as the plans remain under consultation.