The Tilted Wig: Aberdeen pub to revert to former name as it undergoes £150k revamp

The Wig will close for just under a month from November 2.

By Ross Hempseed
How The Tilted Wig's new signage will look.
The Tilted Wig's new signage. Image: The Tilted Wig

The iconic Aberdeen watering hole, The Wig, will be given a new lease of life as it undergoes a £150,000 revamp next month.

The Wig will also be reverting to its former name, The Tilted Wig, with updated front signage.

The Castle Street venue’s very future appeared at risk when it closed back in 2024 – much to the concerns of locals.

But it was taken over by Adam Flett, who has worked in the pub game for 20 years, and he swiftly re-established The Wig as a popular destination.

Adam Flett, in a red and white short sleeved shirt, stands outside The Wig. The red umbrellas at the outside seating area are tied-up.
Adam Flett took over the pub last year. Image: The Titled Wig.

The revamp will begin on November 2, with the reopening earmarked for the end of the month.

The Press and Journal previously reported that the makeover was part of a wider regeneration of the Castlegate area.

While the work is ongoing, Mr Flett has obtained the keys to the Carlton Bar which will host The Wig’s customers.

According to Mr Flett, the £150,000 project, aided by Heineken-owned Star Pubs, will take The Tilted Wig to the next level.

He has already introduced several new things to The Wig including sports screenings, £1,000 jackpot quizzes and a cocktail menu.

The Wig has also curated the largest rum collection in Aberdeen.

The Tilted Wig will be given a £150k face lift

Mr Flett’s changes have already persuaded new customers to join the regulars and make the pub their go-to venue.

Changes will be made to the outside, with a new dark green paint scheme, improved lighting and seating.

The name The Tilted Wig will also be displayed.

It was originally called the Lang or Saloon bar before becoming the Welly Boot in the 1970s.

It was then renamed The Tilted Wig and then shortened to The Wig.

Mr Flett is keen to return to The Tilted Wig and promises that while the interior will be updated the character will be kept.

He says the smart new decor will use heritage colours and William Morris-style wallpaper.

The Wig.
The Wig is a popular watering hole in Aberdeen city centre. Image: The Tilted Wig.

Work will also be carried out to restore the old timber flooring and wooden bar.

And there will be new furniture including fixed seating, Victorian effect floor tiles and new soft furnishings.

Mr Flett said: “Out of the many pubs I’ve worked in, The Tilted Wig is one of the friendliest.

“It makes for a very special atmosphere and many good times.

“The pub is a real community.

“There’s lots of chat between customers of different generations.

“People feel comfortable coming in on their own, and newcomers are welcomed and included.

“The revamp is a way to thank people for their support over the past 18 months.

“The design plans for the pub are stunning and it will look beautiful when the works are done.”

Conversation