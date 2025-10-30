Men arrested over ‘high value’ thefts after premises in Aberdeen, Laurencekirk and Ellon raided

Three men have been charged following a spate of thefts in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

Copper cable, scrap metal and car batteries were stolen from premises in Aberdeen, Laurencekirk and Ellon over the course of a month.

The items have an estimated value of £7,800.

The same vehicle was spotted in each of the areas of the thefts which took place between September 19 and October 18.

On Wednesday October 22, the vehicle was stopped by police in Cumbria.

Three men, aged 27, 28 and 32, have been arrested and charged in connection with the thefts.

They will all appear at court at a later date.

Detective Constable Andy Yule said: “This type of theft has a significant financial impact on the businesses targeted, and we will continue to take action against those involved in acquisitive crime.

“I’d like to thank colleagues in Cumbria Police for their assistance with this investigation.”