P&J Trapped by Raac win: ‘As your voice in the north we couldn’t ignore Torry homeowners’

It’s been a monumental week for the people of Torry and The Press and Journal’s Trapped by Raac campaign.

Following a shock U-turn by Aberdeen City Council, an additional £4million has been earmarked for Raac-affected homeowners in Balnagask.

All 138 households impacted by risky Raac can now expect a financial package roughly equivalent to the pre-Raac price of their home, via the council’s buy-back scheme.

Even those who have already sold their houses back to ACC will benefit, with a balance payment promised.

Fair house prices for Torry families Trapped by Raac, is exactly what we have been campaigning for.

‘We’ll keep campaigning… and keep being your voice of the north’

Here, editor of The Press and Journal, Craig Walker, and our Trapped by Raac campaign lead, Lindsay Bruce, discuss this week’s milestone news.

Standing alongside hundreds of people, young and old, we’ve elevated the voices of those at the centre of this crisis.

From army veterans to young mums, widows to newlyweds, their stories mattered to us. And at a time when they felt ignored and marginalised, we became their voice.

Now, the hope is that families engaging with ACC will have their fears of bankruptcy and even homelessness allayed.

While there are still many details to iron out, we believe this is a significant step forward for the people of Torry.

Our pledge is to keep on campaigning, to keep asking questions of those in power, and to keep our promise to be your voice of the north.