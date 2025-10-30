P&J Trapped by Raac win: ‘As your voice in the north we couldn’t ignore Torry homeowners’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

P&J Trapped by Raac win: ‘As your voice in the north we couldn’t ignore Torry homeowners’

Editor Craig Walker and reporter Lindsay Bruce discuss this week's monumental Raac campaign campaign win and what it means for Torry families.

By Lindsay Bruce

It’s been a monumental week for the people of Torry and The Press and Journal’s Trapped by Raac campaign.

Following a shock U-turn by Aberdeen City Council, an additional £4million has been earmarked for Raac-affected homeowners in Balnagask.

All 138 households impacted by risky Raac can now expect a financial package roughly equivalent to the pre-Raac price of their home, via the council’s buy-back scheme.

Even those who have already sold their houses back to ACC will benefit, with a balance payment promised.

Raac success: campaigners during the campaign which has now had a significant victory
We’ve stood alongside homeowners in Balnagask throughout their fight for justice.  Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Fair house prices for Torry families Trapped by Raac, is exactly what we have been campaigning for.

‘We’ll keep campaigning… and keep being your voice of the north’

Here, editor of The Press and Journal, Craig Walker, and our Trapped by Raac campaign lead, Lindsay Bruce, discuss this week’s milestone news.

Standing alongside hundreds of people, young and old, we’ve elevated the voices of those at the centre of this crisis.

Lindsay Bruce shares how the Trapped by Raac campaign began with editor Craig Walker.

From army veterans to young mums, widows to newlyweds, their stories mattered to us. And at a time when they felt ignored and marginalised, we became their voice.

Now, the hope is that families engaging with ACC will have their fears of bankruptcy and even homelessness allayed.

Raac success story: neighbours from Pentland Crescent in Torry celebrate a huge step forward
Friends, neighbours and family celebrate the long-awaited positive news of additional funding for homeowners. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

While there are still many details to iron out, we believe this is a significant step forward for the people of Torry.

Our pledge is to keep on campaigning, to keep asking questions of those in power, and to keep our promise to be your voice of the north.

Conversation