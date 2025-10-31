The Press and Journal Roadshows: Your Voice of the North – join us on our three-stop tour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The Press and Journal Roadshows: Your Voice of the North – join us on our three-stop tour

Join The P&J Roadshow this November and share your views to help shape our journalism for 2026.

By The P&J Editorial Team
The Press and Journal Roadshows
The Press and Journal is hitting the road this November with a three-stop regional roadshow designed to put your voice at the heart of our journalism in 2026.

The P&J Roadshow: Your voice of the north will take place in Inverness, Elgin and Aberdeen, bringing our editors and journalists face-to-face with readers, subscribers and community leaders to talk about the issues that matter most.

You’ll hear from our newsroom about the investigations and campaigns that have driven change, ask questions directly to our reporting team, and share the local priorities you want us to focus on next.

Press and Journal Editor Craig Walker. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

This isn’t just an event series - it’s our reporting brief for the year ahead.

Why we’re doing it?

We know that the biggest issues facing the north don’t stop at the headlines.

That’s why the roadshow is designed to listen first – so we can use what we hear to shape our campaigns, investigations and coverage in 2026.

From healthcare to farming to energy, transport and education, every geography has its own challenges and opportunities.

We want to hear directly from you about what matters most, so that our journalism reflects and represents your community.

The Press and Journal Editor Craig Walker said: “Brands like The Press and Journal are vitally important to ensure communities have a champion.

“Their voices need to be heard and concerns raised – they need someone in their corner. At the same time, they need someone to amplify what is great about where we live.

“This is what The P&J aims to do every single day. Our communities and region is the focal point for our journalism and always will be.

That’s why we want to hear from you about what you think matters and allow you to hear from us about why this region matters to us too.”

Where and when

Each session runs from 6pm – 8pm and includes presentations, Q&A and open discussion with our editorial team.

Tues 18th Nov: Inverness – Kingsmills Hotel 

Weds 19th Nov: Elgin – Mansefield Hotel 

Mon 24th Nov: Aberdeen – 1 Marischal Square 

Tues 25th Nov: Aberdeen – 1 Marischal Square 

Journalism in action

Attendance is free for events, but spaces are limited.

To join us in your area, book your place now via our registration page below.

On the night, feedback will be gathered through open Q&A and a survey focusing on shining a light on what matters in your hometown.

After each event, we’ll publish a “What we heard” report summarising the top priorities raised locally.

These insights will directly inform our campaigns and coverage for 2026.

RAAC Campaign Event. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Be part of it

At each stop, you’ll also hear how P&J journalism has already delivered impact – from our investigations into RAAC and NHS, campaigning for bus gates and celebrating local wins.

You’ll meet the editors and reporters working on the ground in your community and see how their stories are shaped by the people they serve.

The P&J Roadshow is about being your voice of the north and turning local concerns into national conversations.

Every question asked, every concern raised, every story shared helps shape the journalism we do next.

Reserve your place today and help us build a stronger region for 2026 and beyond. 

Tickets are available to book now for Inverness, Elgin and Aberdeen events taking place on Monday 24th and Tuesday 25th.

