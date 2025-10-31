The Press and Journal Roadshows: Your Voice of the North – join us on our three-stop tour

The Press and Journal is hitting the road this November with a three-stop regional roadshow designed to put your voice at the heart of our journalism in 2026.

The P&J Roadshow: Your voice of the north will take place in Inverness, Elgin and Aberdeen, bringing our editors and journalists face-to-face with readers, subscribers and community leaders to talk about the issues that matter most.

You’ll hear from our newsroom about the investigations and campaigns that have driven change, ask questions directly to our reporting team, and share the local priorities you want us to focus on next.

This isn’t just an event series - it’s our reporting brief for the year ahead.

Why we’re doing it?

We know that the biggest issues facing the north don’t stop at the headlines.

That’s why the roadshow is designed to listen first – so we can use what we hear to shape our campaigns, investigations and coverage in 2026.

From healthcare to farming to energy, transport and education, every geography has its own challenges and opportunities.

We want to hear directly from you about what matters most, so that our journalism reflects and represents your community.

The Press and Journal Editor Craig Walker said: “Brands like The Press and Journal are vitally important to ensure communities have a champion.

“Their voices need to be heard and concerns raised – they need someone in their corner. At the same time, they need someone to amplify what is great about where we live.

“This is what The P&J aims to do every single day. Our communities and region is the focal point for our journalism and always will be.

That’s why we want to hear from you about what you think matters and allow you to hear from us about why this region matters to us too.”

Where and when

Each session runs from 6pm – 8pm and includes presentations, Q&A and open discussion with our editorial team.

Tues 18th Nov: Inverness – Kingsmills Hotel

Weds 19th Nov: Elgin – Mansefield Hotel

Mon 24th Nov: Aberdeen – 1 Marischal Square

Tues 25th Nov: Aberdeen – 1 Marischal Square

Journalism in action

Attendance is free for events, but spaces are limited.

To join us in your area, book your place now via our registration page below.

On the night, feedback will be gathered through open Q&A and a survey focusing on shining a light on what matters in your hometown.

After each event, we’ll publish a “What we heard” report summarising the top priorities raised locally.

These insights will directly inform our campaigns and coverage for 2026.

Be part of it

At each stop, you’ll also hear how P&J journalism has already delivered impact – from our investigations into RAAC and NHS, campaigning for bus gates and celebrating local wins.

You’ll meet the editors and reporters working on the ground in your community and see how their stories are shaped by the people they serve.

The P&J Roadshow is about being your voice of the north and turning local concerns into national conversations.

Every question asked, every concern raised, every story shared helps shape the journalism we do next.

Reserve your place today and help us build a stronger region for 2026 and beyond.

Tickets are available to book now for Inverness, Elgin and Aberdeen events taking place on Monday 24th and Tuesday 25th.