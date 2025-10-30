Top golf pro visits Aberdeenshire course and hails it as ‘breathtaking’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Top golf pro visits Aberdeenshire course and hails it as ‘breathtaking’

The number five ranked golfer played a scenic round in the north-east.

By Graham Fleming
A woman stands overlooking a golf course, framed by grassy hills, looking toward the sea. Wind turbines sit on the horizon across the water.
Charley Hull admires the view as she plays Trump International in Aberdeenshire. Image: Charley Hull/Instragam.

Top golf pro Charley Hull has praised an Aberdeenshire course as “breathtaking” after a recent round.

That’s after the World No 5 was invited out to Trump International Links in Balmedie yesterday.

An Instagram post published yesterday showed several snaps of her playing the New Course.

Her caption for the post was full of praise for Trump International Links.

A woman is teeing off on a golf course. She is wearing a white jacket and green pants, and the sky is blue.
Charley was a big fan of the Aberdeenshire course. Image: Charley Hull/Instagram
Headshot of Charley Hull, fair-skinned with blonde hair pulled back in a ponytail. She wears a black puffer jacket and has full lips, with green eyes and defined eyebrows.
She called the course “breath-taking”. Image: Charley Hull/Instagram

She said: “A mix of moments. Trump Aberdeen was breathtaking.”

A selection of photos showed her driving off the tee, and admiring the views on the horizon out to the North Sea.

She also spent the day at the onsite hotel resort. She enjoyed a green tea and took home some luxury chocolates.

Charley Hull on her admiration for US President Donald Trump

Ms Hull, who recently won her third LPGA Tour title, has previously spoke about her admiration for the US President Donald Trump.

Speaking last month to BBC Radio 5 Live, she revealed that she was invited to play golf with him.

She said: “I spoke to him last night and he has invited me.

A high angle shot shows a table set for tea. Included are a tea pot, cup and saucer, napkin, and branded golf map. Text reads: "Trump International Scotland, The Greatest 36".
Ms Hull visited the Balmedie course. Image: Charley Hull via Instagram

“He has said he wants to sort a game out. That is pretty cool.

“Last year he reached out actually to my agent and he wanted to play at the end of the year but I think I was going on holiday.

“We spoke about it last night and we are really going to try and sort a game out before the end of the year, which will be pretty cool.”

A hand holds a clear box of "Rumsey's Chocolate Golf Set", including chocolate golf balls and clubs, on a bed of paper straw. A black ribbon is tied around the set.
She took home some luxury chocolates. Image: Charley Hull via Instagram

Earlier in the month top YouTube golfer Peter Finch also visited Trump International Links while playing a number of Aberdeenshire courses.

He revealed that one was his “favourite on the planet”.

