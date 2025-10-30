Top golf pro visits Aberdeenshire course and hails it as ‘breathtaking’

Top golf pro Charley Hull has praised an Aberdeenshire course as “breathtaking” after a recent round.

That’s after the World No 5 was invited out to Trump International Links in Balmedie yesterday.

An Instagram post published yesterday showed several snaps of her playing the New Course.

Her caption for the post was full of praise for Trump International Links.

She said: “A mix of moments. Trump Aberdeen was breathtaking.”

A selection of photos showed her driving off the tee, and admiring the views on the horizon out to the North Sea.

She also spent the day at the onsite hotel resort. She enjoyed a green tea and took home some luxury chocolates.

Charley Hull on her admiration for US President Donald Trump

Ms Hull, who recently won her third LPGA Tour title, has previously spoke about her admiration for the US President Donald Trump.

Speaking last month to BBC Radio 5 Live, she revealed that she was invited to play golf with him.

She said: “I spoke to him last night and he has invited me.

“He has said he wants to sort a game out. That is pretty cool.

“Last year he reached out actually to my agent and he wanted to play at the end of the year but I think I was going on holiday.

“We spoke about it last night and we are really going to try and sort a game out before the end of the year, which will be pretty cool.”

Earlier in the month top YouTube golfer Peter Finch also visited Trump International Links while playing a number of Aberdeenshire courses.

He revealed that one was his “favourite on the planet”.

Read more: Trump gets go-ahead for ‘roving booze cart’ to serve whisky to golfers on new Menie course