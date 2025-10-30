News Man taken to hospital with serious injuries after incident at Inverness industrial estate Police and ambulances were called to Carsegate Road. By Graham Fleming October 30 2025, 11:16 am October 30 2025, 11:16 am Share Man taken to hospital with serious injuries after incident at Inverness industrial estate Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/6882915/carsegate-industrial-estate-incident/ Copy Link 0 comment The incident happened on Carsegate Road. Image: Google A man has been taken to hospital after an incident at an Inverness industrial estate yesterday. Police and ambulances were scrambled to Carsegate Road after a call-out around 11.40am. The details of the incident are not clear yet, however it has been confirmed a 41-year-old was left with “serious injuries”. Police say the matter will be referred to the Health and Safety Executive. A police spokesperson said: “Around 11.40am on Wednesday October 29, we received a report of a man injured at a premises on Carsegate Road, Inverness. “A 41-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment to what are described as serious injuries. “The matter will be referred to the Health and Safety Executive.”
