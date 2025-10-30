Man taken to hospital with serious injuries after incident at Inverness industrial estate

A man has been taken to hospital after an incident at an Inverness industrial estate yesterday.

Police and ambulances were scrambled to Carsegate Road after a call-out around 11.40am.

The details of the incident are not clear yet, however it has been confirmed a 41-year-old was left with “serious injuries”.

Police say the matter will be referred to the Health and Safety Executive.

A police spokesperson said: “Around 11.40am on Wednesday October 29, we received a report of a man injured at a premises on Carsegate Road, Inverness.

“A 41-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment to what are described as serious injuries.

“The matter will be referred to the Health and Safety Executive.”