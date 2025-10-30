A96 drivers told to brace for month of roadworks starting this weekend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

A96 drivers told to brace for month of roadworks starting this weekend

Those travelling between Forres and Nairn will face temporary traffic lights.

By Graham Fleming
Temporary traffic lights are to be put up. Image: Shutterstock.
Temporary traffic lights are to be put up. Image: Shutterstock.

Temporary traffic lights are to be placed on a stretch of the A96 at Brodie between Nairn and Forres.

That’s due to roadworks set to begin between and Brodie and Auldern on Sunday November 2.

The works will mean that temporary traffic lights will be put up between 7.30pm and 6.30am until Friday November 28.

The £860,000 project hopes to improve road surface conditions.

Amey, the firm undertaking the works, says that delays “up to four minutes” may be felt while the traffic lights are in place.

The roadworks are to be set up near Brodie. Image: Google

A spokesperson said: “To ensure the safety of roadworkers and motorists the essential maintenance will be carried out under overnight convoy between 7.30pm and 6.30am.

“There will be no overnight work on each Saturday during the work period, Saturday November 8, SaturdayNovember 15 and SaturdayNovember 22.

“No overnight work will take place on Sunday November 23.

“There is also the potential that temporary traffic lights will be required from Monday, November 3 to Thursday November 6, and Monday November 10 to Thursday November 13, between 6.30am and 7.30pm to allow for the cooling of deeper sections of treatment.

“There may be delays of up to four minutes when the overnight convoy is in place.

“All schemes are weather dependent and may be cancelled or rescheduled if weather conditions are not favourable.”

Conversation