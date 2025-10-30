A96 drivers told to brace for month of roadworks starting this weekend

Temporary traffic lights are to be placed on a stretch of the A96 at Brodie between Nairn and Forres.

That’s due to roadworks set to begin between and Brodie and Auldern on Sunday November 2.

The works will mean that temporary traffic lights will be put up between 7.30pm and 6.30am until Friday November 28.

The £860,000 project hopes to improve road surface conditions.

Amey, the firm undertaking the works, says that delays “up to four minutes” may be felt while the traffic lights are in place.

A spokesperson said: “To ensure the safety of roadworkers and motorists the essential maintenance will be carried out under overnight convoy between 7.30pm and 6.30am.

“There will be no overnight work on each Saturday during the work period, Saturday November 8, SaturdayNovember 15 and SaturdayNovember 22.

“No overnight work will take place on Sunday November 23.

“There is also the potential that temporary traffic lights will be required from Monday, November 3 to Thursday November 6, and Monday November 10 to Thursday November 13, between 6.30am and 7.30pm to allow for the cooling of deeper sections of treatment.

“There may be delays of up to four minutes when the overnight convoy is in place.

“All schemes are weather dependent and may be cancelled or rescheduled if weather conditions are not favourable.”