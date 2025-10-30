Man dies after falling ill at Ullapool hotel

A man has died after falling ill at a hotel in Wester Ross.

Emergency services were called to the Caledonian Hotel in Ullapool shortly after 7pm on Wednesday.

A 65-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have confirmed his death is not being treated as suspicious.

It is understood the Coastguard also sent a search and rescue helicopter.

A police spokesperson said: “Around 7.20pm on Wednesday October 29, we received a report that a 65-year-old man taken ill at premises on Quay Street, Ullapool.

“Emergency services attended, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”