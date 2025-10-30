News Man dies after falling ill at Ullapool hotel The death is not being treated as suspicious. By Ellie Milne October 30 2025, 12:32 pm October 30 2025, 12:32 pm Share Man dies after falling ill at Ullapool hotel Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/6882991/man-dies-unwell-ullapool-hotel/ Copy Link 0 comment Emergency services attended the hotel in Ullapool on Wednesday. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson. A man has died after falling ill at a hotel in Wester Ross. Emergency services were called to the Caledonian Hotel in Ullapool shortly after 7pm on Wednesday. A 65-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have confirmed his death is not being treated as suspicious. It is understood the Coastguard also sent a search and rescue helicopter. A police spokesperson said: “Around 7.20pm on Wednesday October 29, we received a report that a 65-year-old man taken ill at premises on Quay Street, Ullapool. “Emergency services attended, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. “The death is not being treated as suspicious and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”
Conversation