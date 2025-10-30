Flags outside Cameron Barracks removed as thousands sign petition over Inverness asylum seeker plans

Flags put up outside Cameron Barracks in Inverness have been removed, after Highland Council arrangements to take them down.

A Union flag and a Saltire were hoisted from nearby lampposts yesterday following the news that the barracks are to house asylum seekers.

The lampposts, on Old Perth Road, are maintained by the council which said it will “arrange for the removal” of the flags.

The flags were then removed this afternoon.

A council spokesman said: “ We have a zero-tolerance approach to any unauthorised attachments to our lighting columns, be it signs, stickers, banners or anything else.

“We will arrange for the removal of the flags.”

The flags were put up at a low mast and flew over Old Perth Road in Inverness near the entrance to the barracks.

It comes as 300 asylum seekers are to be housed at the barracks, expected to arrive in November.

The move has prompted residents to start a petition called “Stop asylum seeker housing at Cameron Barracks”.

Cameron Barracks flags to be taken down

The petition hits out at the lack of consultation around the move to house asylum seekers at the military base.

It has more than 7,000 signatures as of the time of writing.

The description reads: “We demand that the government halts all plans to bring asylum seekers to the Highlands and engage with local residents to find solutions elsewhere.

“Priority must be given to the safety, stability, and wellbeing of Highland families and vulnerable individuals already living here.

“By signing this petition, you stand with us in protecting Inverness and the Highlands from policies that threaten the wellbeing of our communities.

“We urge local and national authorities to listen to the people who live here and respect our right to safety, stability, and a future for our children.”

Cameron Barracks dates back more than 140 years and sits on the northern edge of Inverness.

The site has been earmarked as a home for asylum seekers as the government moves migrants out of hotels.

Over £1.3m worth of upgrades were due to be carried out to provide essential improvements to the site.

It is one of two military sites being repurposed as temporary accommodation, alongside Crowborough Camp in East Sussex, where a further 600 people will be housed.