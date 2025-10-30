Flags outside Cameron Barracks removed as thousands sign petition over Inverness asylum seeker plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Flags outside Cameron Barracks removed as thousands sign petition over Inverness asylum seeker plans

The authority said there would 'zero tolerance' after a union flag and a saltire were hung from lampposts on Old Perth Road.

By Graham Fleming
A green field with a Union Jack flag at half mast in a rural setting.
A flag has been hoisted on the Old Perth Road. Image: DC Thomson

Flags put up outside Cameron Barracks in Inverness have been removed, after Highland Council arrangements to take them down.

A Union flag and a Saltire were hoisted from nearby lampposts yesterday following the news that the barracks are to house asylum seekers.

The lampposts, on Old Perth Road, are maintained by the council which said it will “arrange for the removal” of the flags.

The flags were then removed this afternoon.

A council spokesman said: “ We have a zero-tolerance approach to any unauthorised attachments to our lighting columns, be it signs, stickers, banners or anything else.

“We will arrange for the removal of the flags.”

The flags were put up at a low mast and flew over Old Perth Road in Inverness near the entrance to the barracks.

The Highland Council have said they will take down the flags. Image: DC Thomson

It comes as 300 asylum seekers are to be housed at the barracks, expected to arrive in November.

The move has prompted residents to start a petition called “Stop asylum seeker housing at Cameron Barracks”.

Cameron Barracks flags to be taken down

The petition hits out at the lack of consultation around the move to house asylum seekers at the military base.

It has more than 7,000 signatures as of the time of writing.

The description reads: “We demand that the government halts all plans to bring asylum seekers to the Highlands and engage with local residents to find solutions elsewhere.

A military barracks building with Union Jack flag flying.
The Home Office has unveiled plans to house 300 migrants at Cameron Barracks. Image supplied by Moira MacKintosh.

“Priority must be given to the safety, stability, and wellbeing of Highland families and vulnerable individuals already living here.

“By signing this petition, you stand with us in protecting Inverness and the Highlands from policies that threaten the wellbeing of our communities.

“We urge local and national authorities to listen to the people who live here and respect our right to safety, stability, and a future for our children.”

Cameron Barracks dates back more than 140 years and sits on the northern edge of Inverness.

The site has been earmarked as a home for asylum seekers as the government moves migrants out of hotels.

Over £1.3m worth of upgrades were due to be carried out to provide essential improvements to the site.

It is one of two military sites being repurposed as temporary accommodation, alongside Crowborough Camp in East Sussex, where a further 600 people will be housed.

