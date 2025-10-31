WATCH: Aberdeen marathon man stuns partner with mid-run proposal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

WATCH: Aberdeen marathon man stuns partner with mid-run proposal

Gary McNamee took on the Dublin challenge as his mum has been fighting breast cancer for the past five years.

By Regan Parsons

An Aberdeen man surprised his partner in unforgettable fashion with a marriage proposal during the Dublin Marathon.

Gary McNamee’s family were in full voice, cheering him on through the tough challenge.

But he took them all by surprise when he dropped to one knee in front of now-fiancee Leigh at mile 25.

His family captured the special moment in full, and the video has now received more than half a million views and 70,000 likes on TikTok.

The 39-year-old joiner and former Highland League star raised more than £4,500 for Breast Cancer National Research through his run.

He was inspired by his mother, who has been battling the illness for the past five years.

Gary told The Press and Journal about his journey, from the nerves before getting down on one knee to the incredible celebrations that followed.

Leigh and Gary. Leigh is holding a sign that reads "26 miles done and forever to go". It also features images of love hearts, a finish line and an engagement ring.
Having raised over £4,500, Gary McNamee reflects on his special day with fiancée Leigh. Image: Gary McNamee.

‘I was told I’d never play football again, now I’ve just run a marathon’

Gary’s journey to his marathon achievement was anything but easy, as it involved intense training and dedication.

He was Highland League footballer for about a decade and is best known for his time with Keith.

But a broken leg left him facing up to a future outside the sport.

“To go from being told I’d never play again to finishing a marathon is something I’m pretty chuffed with,” he said.

“The training was tough. Won’t lie. But it was all worth it.”

Gary said of his inspiration: “My mum’s been fighting breast cancer for the last five years.

“So I decided to do it for her.

“I’ve always wanted to run a marathon before I was 40 as well.

“It gave me something to aim for.

“Now I’ve done it and it was absolutely brilliant.”

Gary, in pink top, arms outstretched as he and other runners complete the marathon.
Gary beams with pride after completing the Dublin Marathon. Image: Gary McNamee.

‘Everything came together’ on big day

On the day itself, Gary didn’t shy away from the fact that he was full of nerves.

With his family unaware of the proposal plan, the 39-year-old had to juggle both completing the run and making a success of popping the question.

He said: “There was a lot of pressure because I’d been hiding the proposal for ages and my whole family was coming over.

Gary's family behind safety barriers at the side of the marathon route, with Leigh in cosy black coat to the right of the image. They are holding a joint Scottish/Irish flag.
Gary’s family showing full support on his big day, with Leigh on the right. Image: Gary McNamee.

“I just wanted to get to the finish and make everyone proud.

“Everything just kind of fell into place perfectly.”

One thing for the Aberdeen man to consider was where to make the proposal.

“My auntie, who’s done the Dublin Marathon a couple of times, gave me some advice about good spots,” he said.

“I thought about doing it halfway but then I realised that’d be a long run after proposing.

“So mile 25 felt perfect and it was right outside a pub full of people.

“Everyone was cheering. It was brilliant.”

Gary’s sister captured the moment on video and then uploaded it to TikTok.

“I couldn’t believe it when I saw it, as it’s gone absolutely viral,” he said.

A helping hand crossing the finishing line

Gary received the final boost he needed during the last leg as some family members joined him in the race.

Gary’s aunties made sure he saw his Dublin Marathon mission through to the end. Image: Gary McNamee.

“My two aunties jumped on at mile 20, which I didn’t even know was allowed.

“They managed to get badges and joined me for the last five miles.

“We were chatting away and they kept me going.

“Mentally I was fine, my breathing and head-space were good but my legs were ready to give up.

“Their support really helped me get through.”

Aberdeen fiancée ‘absolutely delighted’ after marathon proposal

And, as Gary reached mile 25, he was greeted by the rest of his family and partner Leigh by the side of the course.

Leigh, who is just under six months pregnant, had a half-pint of cider for Gary to grab on the way past.

But she was stunned to find that he too had a gift, taking out a ring and dropping to one knee.

Amid screams of delight from family and others looking on, Leigh accepted.

A few kisses later – and pint held aloft in celebration – Gary continued on his way to finish the last mile and a half.

“Afterwards, we celebrated properly,” he said.

Gary, in Guinness t-shirt raises a pint as his now fiance Leigh smiles next to him.
A well-deserved drink as the soon-to-be-wed couple celebrate. Image: Gary McNamee.

Gary was born in Strabane, next to Derry, but moved to Aberdeen when he was young.

He said: “We’re proud of our Irish background, so getting to do the Dublin Marathon meant a lot.

“There are marathons all over the world but this one was special.

“Everything just came together on the final day. It was superb.”

Conversation