WATCH: Aberdeen marathon man stuns partner with mid-run proposal

An Aberdeen man surprised his partner in unforgettable fashion with a marriage proposal during the Dublin Marathon.

Gary McNamee’s family were in full voice, cheering him on through the tough challenge.

But he took them all by surprise when he dropped to one knee in front of now-fiancee Leigh at mile 25.

His family captured the special moment in full, and the video has now received more than half a million views and 70,000 likes on TikTok.

The 39-year-old joiner and former Highland League star raised more than £4,500 for Breast Cancer National Research through his run.

He was inspired by his mother, who has been battling the illness for the past five years.

Gary told The Press and Journal about his journey, from the nerves before getting down on one knee to the incredible celebrations that followed.

‘I was told I’d never play football again, now I’ve just run a marathon’

Gary’s journey to his marathon achievement was anything but easy, as it involved intense training and dedication.

He was Highland League footballer for about a decade and is best known for his time with Keith.

But a broken leg left him facing up to a future outside the sport.

“To go from being told I’d never play again to finishing a marathon is something I’m pretty chuffed with,” he said.

“The training was tough. Won’t lie. But it was all worth it.”

Gary said of his inspiration: “My mum’s been fighting breast cancer for the last five years.

“So I decided to do it for her.

“I’ve always wanted to run a marathon before I was 40 as well.

“It gave me something to aim for.

“Now I’ve done it and it was absolutely brilliant.”

‘Everything came together’ on big day

On the day itself, Gary didn’t shy away from the fact that he was full of nerves.

With his family unaware of the proposal plan, the 39-year-old had to juggle both completing the run and making a success of popping the question.

He said: “There was a lot of pressure because I’d been hiding the proposal for ages and my whole family was coming over.

“I just wanted to get to the finish and make everyone proud.

“Everything just kind of fell into place perfectly.”

One thing for the Aberdeen man to consider was where to make the proposal.

“My auntie, who’s done the Dublin Marathon a couple of times, gave me some advice about good spots,” he said.

“I thought about doing it halfway but then I realised that’d be a long run after proposing.

“So mile 25 felt perfect and it was right outside a pub full of people.

“Everyone was cheering. It was brilliant.”

Gary’s sister captured the moment on video and then uploaded it to TikTok.

“I couldn’t believe it when I saw it, as it’s gone absolutely viral,” he said.

A helping hand crossing the finishing line

Gary received the final boost he needed during the last leg as some family members joined him in the race.

“My two aunties jumped on at mile 20, which I didn’t even know was allowed.

“They managed to get badges and joined me for the last five miles.

“We were chatting away and they kept me going.

“Mentally I was fine, my breathing and head-space were good but my legs were ready to give up.

“Their support really helped me get through.”

Aberdeen fiancée ‘absolutely delighted’ after marathon proposal

And, as Gary reached mile 25, he was greeted by the rest of his family and partner Leigh by the side of the course.

Leigh, who is just under six months pregnant, had a half-pint of cider for Gary to grab on the way past.

But she was stunned to find that he too had a gift, taking out a ring and dropping to one knee.

Amid screams of delight from family and others looking on, Leigh accepted.

A few kisses later – and pint held aloft in celebration – Gary continued on his way to finish the last mile and a half.

“Afterwards, we celebrated properly,” he said.

Gary was born in Strabane, next to Derry, but moved to Aberdeen when he was young.

He said: “We’re proud of our Irish background, so getting to do the Dublin Marathon meant a lot.

“There are marathons all over the world but this one was special.

“Everything just came together on the final day. It was superb.”