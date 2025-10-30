The Traitors’ effect? Mystery US owner gives stunning £1m gift to the Strathspey Railway

The team behind a Highland heritage steam railway have been left stunned by a £1 million gift from a mystery benefactor.

The popular Strathspey Railway operates a 10-mile route between Aviemore and Broomhill, via Boat of Garten.

It passes through some of the most stunning scenery in the Highlands and stops at a tiny station made famous by television shows.

Along the way it was provided a real boost to the local tourism sector – and impressed countless passengers.

And now it has emerged that one guest in particular was so impressed they have donated £1m.

According to Strathspey Railway, the benefactor hails from the United States and wishes to remain anonymous.

Strathspey Railway gifted £1 million

The volunteer-run company, based in Aviemore, described the donation as “exceptionally generous and unexpected”.

The money will help cover the costs of operating and refurbishing its locomotives.

The railway has an impressive on-screen resume.

Its trains – and Broomhill Station in particular – have featured in The Traitors, Monarch of the Glen and Doctor Findlay.

Funds will be used effectively both in the long term and short term, according to Strathspey Railway.

Gordon Kirk, manager of Strathspey Railway, said: “The generosity of our anonymous benefactor should secure the railway’s future.

“It will allow the Strathspey to continue providing volunteers and employees with opportunities to pursue a fulfilling and very worthwhile hobby or career.

“And it will maintain what is recognised as a key tourist attraction in the Spey Valley – ‘The Home of Highland Steam’.”