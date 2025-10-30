The Traitors’ effect? Mystery US owner gives stunning £1m gift to the Strathspey Railway

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

The Traitors’ effect? Mystery US owner gives stunning £1m gift to the Strathspey Railway

The heritage railway operates between Aviemore and Broomhill.

By Ross Hempseed
Strathspey Railway's Loco 46464 at Aviemore Station.
Strathspey Railway's Loco 46464 steaming into Aviemore. Image: Susy Macaulay/DC Thomson.

The team behind a Highland heritage steam railway have been left stunned by a £1 million gift from a mystery benefactor.

The popular Strathspey Railway operates a 10-mile route between Aviemore and Broomhill, via Boat of Garten.

It passes through some of the most stunning scenery in the Highlands and stops at a tiny station made famous by television shows.

Along the way it was provided a real boost to the local tourism sector – and impressed countless passengers.

A blue and white sign for the Strathspey Railway. Below is a sign for Aviemore Station.
The Strathspey Railway operates routes between Aviemore and Broomhill. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

And now it has emerged that one guest in particular was so impressed they have donated £1m.

According to Strathspey Railway, the benefactor hails from the United States and wishes to remain anonymous.

Strathspey Railway gifted £1 million

The volunteer-run company, based in Aviemore, described the donation as “exceptionally generous and unexpected”.

The money will help cover the costs of operating and refurbishing its locomotives.

The railway has an impressive on-screen resume.

Its trains – and Broomhill Station in particular – have featured in The Traitors, Monarch of the Glen and Doctor Findlay.

Funds will be used effectively both in the long term and short term, according to Strathspey Railway.

Gordon Kirk, manager of Strathspey Railway, said: “The generosity of our anonymous benefactor should secure the railway’s future.

“It will allow the Strathspey to continue providing volunteers and employees with opportunities to pursue a fulfilling and very worthwhile hobby or career.

“And it will maintain what is recognised as a key tourist attraction in the Spey Valley – ‘The Home of Highland Steam’.”

Conversation