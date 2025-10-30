Driver, 21, arrested in Buckie after police chase

A 21-year-old man has been arrested and charged after a police pursuit ended in Buckie.

The incident unfolded after a driver failed to stop for officers on the A990 road near Enzie at around 5pm on Tuesday October 28.

The man was then safely brought to a halt on Bede Road in Buckie.

No injuries were reported during the chase, which went on for around 3.5 miles.

A police spokesperson said: “At around 5.35pm on Tuesday, October 28, a car failed to stop for officers on the A990 near Enzie.

“Following a pursuit, the vehicle was brought to a stop by Road Policing officers on Bede Road in Buckie.

“There were no injuries reported.

“The driver, a 21-year-old man, was arrested and charged in connection.”

Police say a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.