News Driver, 21, arrested in Buckie after police chase The car was brought to a stop by officers after the man behind the wheel failed to stop. By Regan Parsons October 30 2025, 2:13 pm Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson. A 21-year-old man has been arrested and charged after a police pursuit ended in Buckie. The incident unfolded after a driver failed to stop for officers on the A990 road near Enzie at around 5pm on Tuesday October 28. The man was then safely brought to a halt on Bede Road in Buckie. No injuries were reported during the chase, which went on for around 3.5 miles. A police spokesperson said: "At around 5.35pm on Tuesday, October 28, a car failed to stop for officers on the A990 near Enzie. "Following a pursuit, the vehicle was brought to a stop by Road Policing officers on Bede Road in Buckie. "There were no injuries reported. "The driver, a 21-year-old man, was arrested and charged in connection." Police say a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.