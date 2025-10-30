Person airlifted to hospital following accident at Fraserburgh Co-op

One person has been rushed to hospital by air ambulance following an incident at the Co-op in Fraserburgh.

It occurred at about 11.30am on Thursday in the car park of the Co-op on Albert Street.

The crash involved a pedestrian and a van.

Emergency services including police, ambulance and a SCAA (Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance) helicopter were sent to the scene.

Images from the scene show the car park cordoned off with police cars stationed outside.

Pedestrian and van involved in collision in Co-op car park

A police spokesperson said: “Around 12pm on Thursday October 30, we received a report of a crash involving a pedestrian and a van in a car park near Albert Street, Fraserburgh.

“Emergency services are currently in attendance.”

An ambulance spokesperson confirmed one patient was airlifted to hospital.

They said: ““We received a call at 11.59am to attend an incident on Albert Street, Fraserburgh.

“We dispatched an ambulance, a special operations response team, a trauma team and an air ambulance to the scene.

“We transported one patient to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook for breaking news.