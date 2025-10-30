Stonehaven and Inverurie town halls to fly Union flag on Remembrance Sunday after council U-turn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stonehaven and Inverurie town halls to fly Union flag on Remembrance Sunday after council U-turn

Responding to a public backlash, Aberdeenshire Council has said it will "commission external contractors to assist in raising and lowering a flag" over the two town halls.

By Chris Cromar
Outside of Stonehaven Town Hall.
Stonehaven Town Hall will now fly the Union flag on Remembrance Sunday. Image: DC Thomson.

Aberdeenshire Council has dramatically U-turned on their decision not to fly a Union flag from Stonehaven Town Hall on Remembrance Sunday.

Angry residents had hit out after the local authority said “safety and cost issues” meant it would not fly the flag from the Kincardineshire town hall – or that in Inverurie.

The decision was described as an “insult” by local Conservative councillor Wendy Agnew.

And it sparked significant anger among locals.

The council had said the flag would only be flown outside its Viewmount office on November 5.

Now, after the backlash, officials have rethought the plan and the Union flag will fly from both town halls.

Councillor Wendy Agnew standing up.
Councillor Wendy Agnew described the council’s initial decision as being an “insult”. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Ahead of the U-turn, Councillor Agnew said in a lengthy Facebook post that she did not “understand the reason for this decision”.

She wrote: “I do not wonder at the fury of the people of Stonehaven when the council advised that the Union flag would NOT be flown on Remembrance Sunday above the town hall.

“Kincardineshire has its own lord lieutenant.

“To have him standing at the town steps taking the salute with the flag staff empty above him is an insult to those who died for our country, those who will be marching in the parade, the town of Stonehaven and the King.”

She added that the flag flown above the town hall could be operated by “a method of pulleys that does NOT require any person to step outside”.

Inverurie Town Hall will now also have a flag flying during the Remembrance weekend.

Council U-turn confirmed

An Aberdeenshire Council spokesman told The P&J about the change, saying: “We are responding to feedback from communities.

“I can confirm we will now commission external contractors to assist in raising and lowering a flag over Inverurie and Stonehaven town halls.”

These will be “temporary measures”.

And the council will be “exploring alternative permanent arrangements in both towns for the future”.

Outside of Inverurie Town Hall.
Inverurie Town Hall will also fly the UK flag over Remembrance weekend. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.

Under the original plans, the Union flag was to be on display at the Viewmount council offices on Stonehaven’s Arduthie Road.

In Inverurie, the flag was to have flown from a temporary flag pole in the town’s Memorial Garden on Market Place.

Flags on council buildings for Remembrance Sunday

Elsewhere across the region, Union flags will fly on the following council buildings from November 7 until the end of the weekend:

  • Aberdeen – Woodhill House
  • Banff – St Leonards
  • Ellon – Formartine House
  • Fraserburgh – Saltoun Square
  • Huntly – Gordon Street
  • Peterhead – Buchan House
  • Turriff – Towie House

It means that flags will not be flown from these buildings on Armistice Day on November 11.

‘It was always our intention to fly flags in all our main towns’

A council spokesman added: “It was always our intention to fly flags in all our main towns to commemorate Remembrance Sunday.

“Given the financial challenges placed on all council budgets, we are constantly looking to prioritise how and where to spend funding to support the best outcomes in our communities.

“It also reflects the very difficult challenges of managing and maintaining historic buildings, which are valued by our communities.”

