Stonehaven and Inverurie town halls to fly Union flag on Remembrance Sunday after council U-turn

Aberdeenshire Council has dramatically U-turned on their decision not to fly a Union flag from Stonehaven Town Hall on Remembrance Sunday.

Angry residents had hit out after the local authority said “safety and cost issues” meant it would not fly the flag from the Kincardineshire town hall – or that in Inverurie.

The decision was described as an “insult” by local Conservative councillor Wendy Agnew.

And it sparked significant anger among locals.

The council had said the flag would only be flown outside its Viewmount office on November 5.

Now, after the backlash, officials have rethought the plan and the Union flag will fly from both town halls.

Ahead of the U-turn, Councillor Agnew said in a lengthy Facebook post that she did not “understand the reason for this decision”.

She wrote: “I do not wonder at the fury of the people of Stonehaven when the council advised that the Union flag would NOT be flown on Remembrance Sunday above the town hall.

“Kincardineshire has its own lord lieutenant.

“To have him standing at the town steps taking the salute with the flag staff empty above him is an insult to those who died for our country, those who will be marching in the parade, the town of Stonehaven and the King.”

She added that the flag flown above the town hall could be operated by “a method of pulleys that does NOT require any person to step outside”.

Inverurie Town Hall will now also have a flag flying during the Remembrance weekend.

Council U-turn confirmed

An Aberdeenshire Council spokesman told The P&J about the change, saying: “We are responding to feedback from communities.

“I can confirm we will now commission external contractors to assist in raising and lowering a flag over Inverurie and Stonehaven town halls.”

These will be “temporary measures”.

And the council will be “exploring alternative permanent arrangements in both towns for the future”.

Under the original plans, the Union flag was to be on display at the Viewmount council offices on Stonehaven’s Arduthie Road.

In Inverurie, the flag was to have flown from a temporary flag pole in the town’s Memorial Garden on Market Place.

Flags on council buildings for Remembrance Sunday

Elsewhere across the region, Union flags will fly on the following council buildings from November 7 until the end of the weekend:

Aberdeen – Woodhill House

Banff – St Leonards

Ellon – Formartine House

Fraserburgh – Saltoun Square

Huntly – Gordon Street

Peterhead – Buchan House

Turriff – Towie House

It means that flags will not be flown from these buildings on Armistice Day on November 11.

‘It was always our intention to fly flags in all our main towns’

A council spokesman added: “It was always our intention to fly flags in all our main towns to commemorate Remembrance Sunday.

“Given the financial challenges placed on all council budgets, we are constantly looking to prioritise how and where to spend funding to support the best outcomes in our communities.

“It also reflects the very difficult challenges of managing and maintaining historic buildings, which are valued by our communities.”