Boy, 9, airlifted to hospital after being struck by car in Western Isles

Part of the B892 remains closed while officers investigate the incident.

By Ellie Milne
Police car with blue lights going.
Police attended the scene. Image: Police Scotland.

A nine-year-old pedestrian was airlifted to hospital after being struck by a car in the Western Isles.

The boy was crossing the B892 in Balivanich, Benbecula when he was involved in the crash with a Mitsubishi at about 4.40pm on Wednesday.

He was flown to the Royal Hospital for Children in Glasgow where he remains for treatment.

Medical staff described his condition as serious but stable.

The driver of the car was not injured.

Part of the B892 remains closed to allow officers to carry out an investigation.

A local diversion is in place.

Boy involved in crash on Benbecula

Police are now appealing for any witnesses of the incident to come forward, including the driver of a brown car.

Sergeant Christopher Donaldson said: “We are keen to hear from anyone who may have been in the area around the time, especially those who have dashcam, as footage captured may assist our investigation.

“We believe a brown car passed the child, who was with his young friend at the time, just prior to the incident.

“We’d be grateful if that driver would contact police as well.”

Any information can be passed to police on 101 quoting incident number 2214 of October 29.

