Teenager, 15, charged in connection with Bon Accord Street disturbance

A 15-year-old male has been arrested and charged following a disturbance on Bon Accord Street in Aberdeen.

The incident occurred at about 3am on Sunday October 26 in Aberdeen city centre.

Two men, aged 20 and 18, were taken to hospital for treatment to serious injuries.

A teenager, 15, has now been arrested and charged in connection with police confirming he will reported to the relevant authorities.

Officers said inquiries into the disturbance remain ongoing.

Earlier this week, a 16-year-old was arrested and charged in connection with an attempted murder and appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Monday.