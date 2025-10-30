Woman convicted of threatening to stab an MP unleashes insults in court

A Shetland woman has been convicted of threatening to stab an MP – and verbally abused lawyers in court.

Clair Syme, 50, had denied making the threats at the Lerwick job centre on Commercial Road on 23 May of this year, and of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

But Syme – who represented herself – was found guilty following a short but tumultuous trial at Lerwick Sheriff Court on Thursday morning.

Syme, of Bressay, had been charged with threatening to stab local MP Alistair Carmichael.

But this element of the charge was deleted following a lack of evidence that it was specifically Mr Carmichael that Syme was threatening.

‘He’ll get a brick through his window’

She told the court: “I don’t even know your MP’s name.”

However, the court was shown footage taken by a security guard at the job centre relating to the incident.

In the footage, Syme could be heard to shout and swear during a meeting with a member of staff.

She was heard on the footage saying “he’s going to get a brick through his window”, and that an unnamed man was “loaded at my f*****g expense”.

A security guard at the building, giving evidence at court, said he overhead a threat about “stabbing” during the conversation, and so turned on his body-worn camera.

‘Threatened to stab an MP’

Syme was “raising her voice” and “becoming quite animated”, the man said, and he added that he heard threats about putting a brick through a window.

The civil servant involved in the meeting also gave evidence, and said Syme had “started having a rant” before threatening to stab an MP.

He told the court he had taken this to mean Mr Carmichael, who he said Syme had previously spoken about.

The civil servant said he was concerned by what she was saying.

However, the accused claimed she was not threatening Mr Carmichael.

Instead she said she was merely urging the civil servant to report an incident that she felt police had ignored for “seven years”.

Rant in court about Tony Blair

“These court cases are not about me, they are about Tony Blair – that’s what I was told,” Syme said.

She added: “This is the police in Lerwick creating this, this is the police in Lerwick doing this.

“There were no real genuine threats.”

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank repeatedly had to ask Syme to follow court procedure, to stop talking and at one point to stop laughing.

Procurator fiscal Duncan Mackenzie said it was “entirely reasonable” for someone to have concerns about threats to MPs, given attacks on politicians in recent years.

But Syme said she didn’t even know Mr Carmichael’s name.

No evidence of threat to one person

Sheriff Cruickshank said he found the evidence of the two witnesses to be “credible”.

However, he said he did not hear any evidence that led him to believe Syme was specifically targeting Carmichael.

The sheriff found Syme guilty of the charge of threatening and abusive behaviour, which she committed on 23 May when out on bail.

‘You legal sons of b*****s’

At that point Syme reacted angrily, swearing at people around her in the court and proclaiming “you legal sons of b******s”.

She also told Sheriff Cruickshank: “The hate I feel towards you”.

The sheriff deferred sentencing for reports.

He also offered Syme a psychiatric report – which she refused.

Sheriff Cruickshank warned Syme that she “better co-operate” with social work, and released her on bail in the meantime.

Syme will return for sentencing on 19 November.