easyJet ‘pleased’ with performance of new Aberdeen to Paris flight

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

easyJet ‘pleased’ with performance of new Aberdeen to Paris flight

This week's inaugural flight between Aberdeen and Paris Charles de Gaulle was the first on the route since 2020.

By Chris Cromar
People standing beside easyJet plane at Aberdeen Airport.
The inaugural easyJet flight from Aberdeen to Paris left on Monday. Image: easyJet.

Airline easyJet has said it is “pleased” with the way its new route between Aberdeen and Paris is performing.

The inaugural flight between the Granite City and Charles de Gaulle took place on Monday.

And the low-cost airline said they “look forward to welcoming even more customers on board this season”.

Aberdeen International Airport hopes the route will prove a huge hit with both holidaymakers and business customers.

A bagpiper in kilt plays in front of an easyJet plane. ahead of the first Paris flight
A bagpiper saw off the first easyJet flight from Aberdeen to Paris. Image: easyJet.

The flight was the first between the two cities since the Air France route was axed back in 2020.

Operating twice a week throughout November and winter, prices start from £29.99 one way.

The Eiffel Tower, Paris.
People can now fly directly from Aberdeen to see the Eiffel Tower in Paris. Image: Michel Euler/AP/Shutterstock.

Outward flights from Aberdeen to the French capital will operate every Monday and Friday until the first week of January 2026.

Journeys will resume on February 2 and can be booked up until March 20.

Return flights from Europe’s third busiest airport will take place on both Mondays and Fridays.

‘Gives customers in Aberdeen even more choice and connectivity’

easyJet’s UK country manager Kevin Doyle said: “As Scotland’s largest airline, we’re excited to have launched our second international route from Aberdeen to Paris.

“This new service strengthens our Scottish network and gives customers in Aberdeen even more choice and connectivity.”

The Luton-based airline now has four direct flights from the Dyce airport, with services to London Gatwick, London Luton and Geneva in Switzerland.

Aberdeen Airport's Mark Beveridge, in suit and red tie, standing in front of a red and white sign that reads "Welcome to Aberdeen".
Aberdeen Airport operations manager Mark Beveridge said he is “delighted” with the new route.

Aberdeen Airport managing director Mark Beveridge added: “We are delighted to see the successful launch of easyJet’s new direct service between Aberdeen and Paris Charles de Gaulle.

“The response from passengers has been overwhelmingly positive and it’s clear this route is already proving to be a valuable addition to our network.

“Paris is not only a gateway to Europe and beyond, but also a key destination for both business and leisure travellers from the north-east of Scotland.

‘We look forward to seeing it thrive in the months ahead’

“This new connection strengthens Aberdeen’s international reach and supports our region’s ambitions for growth in tourism, trade and energy transition.

“We’re proud to have worked in close partnership with easyJet to bring this long-awaited route to life and we look forward to seeing it thrive in the months ahead.”

Conversation