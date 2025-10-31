easyJet ‘pleased’ with performance of new Aberdeen to Paris flight

Airline easyJet has said it is “pleased” with the way its new route between Aberdeen and Paris is performing.

The inaugural flight between the Granite City and Charles de Gaulle took place on Monday.

And the low-cost airline said they “look forward to welcoming even more customers on board this season”.

Aberdeen International Airport hopes the route will prove a huge hit with both holidaymakers and business customers.

The flight was the first between the two cities since the Air France route was axed back in 2020.

Operating twice a week throughout November and winter, prices start from £29.99 one way.

Outward flights from Aberdeen to the French capital will operate every Monday and Friday until the first week of January 2026.

Journeys will resume on February 2 and can be booked up until March 20.

Return flights from Europe’s third busiest airport will take place on both Mondays and Fridays.

‘Gives customers in Aberdeen even more choice and connectivity’

easyJet’s UK country manager Kevin Doyle said: “As Scotland’s largest airline, we’re excited to have launched our second international route from Aberdeen to Paris.

“This new service strengthens our Scottish network and gives customers in Aberdeen even more choice and connectivity.”

The Luton-based airline now has four direct flights from the Dyce airport, with services to London Gatwick, London Luton and Geneva in Switzerland.

Aberdeen Airport managing director Mark Beveridge added: “We are delighted to see the successful launch of easyJet’s new direct service between Aberdeen and Paris Charles de Gaulle.

“The response from passengers has been overwhelmingly positive and it’s clear this route is already proving to be a valuable addition to our network.

“Paris is not only a gateway to Europe and beyond, but also a key destination for both business and leisure travellers from the north-east of Scotland.

‘We look forward to seeing it thrive in the months ahead’

“This new connection strengthens Aberdeen’s international reach and supports our region’s ambitions for growth in tourism, trade and energy transition.

“We’re proud to have worked in close partnership with easyJet to bring this long-awaited route to life and we look forward to seeing it thrive in the months ahead.”