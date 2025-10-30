Brute found guilty of raping teen in Elgin Park – and now faces jail sentence

A man who raped a vulnerable teenager in a brutal attack in a Moray park after claiming he would be her “boyfriend” is facing jail.

Rapualla Ahmadze, 21, was caught on CCTV walking the streets of Elgin in the early hours of August 4 2024 before approaching his victim sitting on a bench in Cooper Park.

The victim, who was then 17, later told police that the stranger asked if she had a boyfriend.

She said that, when she replied that she did not, he “told me that he was my boyfriend now”.

The victim said she was struggling with mental-health issues at the time and sometimes went for a walk a night and listened to her music.

‘I kept thinking I needed to get away’

Ahmadze pulled her up off the bench and started walking her towards a play park with an arm around her waist and his other hand touching her intimately.

During a trial at the High Court in Edinburgh, the victim said: “When we were walking towards the park, I kept thinking ‘I need to get away’.

“I tried to pull away from him three times. When I did – this the man pulled me more towards him.”

The teenager said she was scared she would make him mad if she continued to try and get away.

Ahmadze took the girl to a “tunnel” and pushed to the ground.

He pushed up her top and sexually assaulted her.

‘Attacker ignored my pain’

The victim told the court: “I ended up on my back. The man was in front of me and leaning over me.”

Ahmadze then raped her, despite her repeatedly communicating that she was in pain and did not want it to happen.

“The man completely ignored me when I was saying this,” said the teenager.

The victim said that afterwards she saw another man walking along a path in the park.

She told Ahmadze that she had to go – and raised her voice to get the attention of the other man before asking him for help.

John Donald, 28, told the court that, when the victim approached him, her hands and arms were shaking.

‘Victim was physically shaking’

Good Samaritan Mr Donald added: “I felt a sense of scaredness.

“The size difference between the male and female was noticeable.

“She was physically shaking and immediately asked for help.

“She was crying by this time. She was really struggling to catch her breath.

“It was like she was hyperventilating.

“She told me she needed help and asked me to walk her somewhere.”

Mr Donald suggested she go to hospital.

She attended Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin and spoke to staff. Police were alerted.

Brute had denied offence

Ahmadze, also known as Rafiullah Ahmadzai, denied rape and claimed the sex was consensual and instigated by the victim.

The Afghani asylum seeker told the court, via an interpreter: “When we went to the bushes, I wanted to leave but she wanted to have sex with me and then we have sex.”

Ahmadze claimed he was out in the early hours of the morning because he was hungry and looking for a pizza restaurant.

It emerged in court that Ahmadze had lied about his age and then claimed to not remember his birthday.

Immigration authorities provided a date of birth in January 2004.

A jury unanimously found Ahmadze guilty of raping the teenager.

Moved away from Elgin – and now in custody

He was also convicted of threatening behaviour on two occasions between March 1 and April 30 last year at a house in Dufftown, Moray, when he acted aggressively and demanded money and the provision of a new shower.

Ahmadze was staying at a hotel in Elgin at one stage but was later rehoused elsewhere.

After the verdicts, the trial judge Thomas Welsh KC told him: “Custody is inevitable in your case.”

Judge Welsh placed Ahmadze on the sex offenders register and remanded him in custody before sentencing next month.