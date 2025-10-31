Frankenstein stalks into cinemas – but north-east fans await Netflix release to see Dunecht film scenes

Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein has arrived in cinemas – but north-east audiences will have to wait until the film’s streaming release to see scenes filmed in Aberdeenshire.

The movie has opened in selected cinemas across the Central Belt.

And it will be available to stream on Netflix from Thursday November 7.

Del Toro’s take on Mary Shelley’s 1818 novel brings together a star-studded cast in a dark reimagining of the Gothic tale.

It features scenes filmed at Dunecht House, near Westhill in Aberdeenshire.

The celebrated director behind films such as Hellboy, The Shape of Water and Pan’s Labyrinth, visited Dunecht House while he was still writing the script.

The production company behind the film simply knocked on the door and asked if they could use the country house on screen.

It features on screen as the set of Victor Frankenstein’s study.

Cinema opening for Frankenstein ahead of Netflix next week

Filming took place under the working title Prodigal Father.

And signs on the estate confirmed its involvement in the production.

The crew were spotted filming in Aberdeenshire in 2024.

Del Toro had previously announced plans to film in Scotland and England, with confirmed locations in Glasgow, Edinburgh and London.

The director called Mary Shelley’s novel his favourite book of all time.

He has been developing his version of Frankenstein for more than a decade.

Frankenstein is available in selected cinemas now and will stream on Netflix from Thursday November 7.