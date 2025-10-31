Frankenstein stalks into cinemas – but north-east fans await Netflix release to see Dunecht film scenes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Frankenstein stalks into cinemas – but north-east fans await Netflix release to see Dunecht film scenes

Dunecht House was used for filming the adaptation of Mary Shelley's horror tale.

By Louise Glen
Frankenstein will be in cinemas from today and on Netflix next week.
Del Toro's Frankenstein is in selected cinemas now and on Netflix from November 7. Image: Netflix.

Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein has arrived in cinemas – but north-east audiences will have to wait until the film’s streaming release to see scenes filmed in Aberdeenshire.

The movie has opened in selected cinemas across the Central Belt.

And it will be available to stream on Netflix from Thursday November 7.

Del Toro’s take on Mary Shelley’s 1818 novel brings together a star-studded cast in a dark reimagining of the Gothic tale.

It features scenes filmed at Dunecht House, near Westhill in Aberdeenshire.

Film crew at Dunecht House. There are a number of red aerial ladders visible in front of the house.
Film crew at Dunecht House. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

The celebrated director behind films such as Hellboy, The Shape of Water and Pan’s Labyrinth, visited Dunecht House while he was still writing the script.

The production company behind the film simply knocked on the door and asked if they could use the country house on screen.

It features on screen as the set of Victor Frankenstein’s study.

Cinema opening for Frankenstein ahead of Netflix next week

Frankenstein was filmed at Dunecht House in the North East. The picture shows Frankenstein and will show in cinemas and on Netflix
The film was shot in Scotland, and features Dunecht House. Image: Netflix.

Filming took place under the working title Prodigal Father.

And signs on the estate confirmed its involvement in the production.

The crew were spotted filming in Aberdeenshire in 2024.

Del Toro had previously announced plans to film in Scotland and England, with confirmed locations in Glasgow, Edinburgh and London.

A room in an old house shows a number of experiments. It is a location for Frankenstein which is in cinemas from today and on Netflix from November 7
The DelToro film reimagines the nature of Frankenstein. Image: Netflix.

The director called Mary Shelley’s novel his favourite book of all time.

He has been developing his version of Frankenstein for more than a decade.

Frankenstein is available in selected cinemas now and will stream on Netflix from Thursday November 7.

