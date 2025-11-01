Nairn abuse victim Eve Graham ‘uplifted by outpouring of support’ after sharing story

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Nairn abuse victim Eve Graham ‘uplifted by outpouring of support’ after sharing story

After speaking out the 67-year-old says the reaction has restored her faith in people.

Eve is posing next to a head-and-shoulders sculpture of a deity outdoors. She stands with a serious expression against the backdrop of her landscape.
Eve Graham, who was assaulted and abused by her husband for 47 years is pictured at her home in Nairn and with some of her work. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.
By Louise Glen

A week after bravely speaking out to The Press and Journal, Nairn woman Eve Graham says she has been left “overwhelmed, supported and uplifted” by the wave of public support she has received.

Eve, 67, shared her deeply personal experience last week, hoping it might resonate with others facing similar struggles.

Since then, the outpouring of messages, phone calls and gestures of kindness has, in her words, “restored my faith in people”.

The Nairnshire metal sculptor endured 47 years of domestic abuse at the hands of her husband, William McDonald, who was convicted and jailed in 2025.

Eve got over nerves to get her story out

Now an advocate, Eve is using her experience to support other abuse victims and campaign for improved treatment of women reporting domestic violence.

“I was nervous when the story came out,” she said.

Eve Graham, who was assaulted and abused by her husband for 47 years. She is pictured wearing a tweed coat while standing outside.
Eve has shared her story. Image: DC Thomson/Jason Hedges.

“It was such a vulnerable thing to do, but I knew it was important.

“What I didn’t expect was to feel so wrapped in support – not just from friends and family, but from total strangers.”

Eve has since received dozens of messages from readers across the Highlands, north and north-east, many sharing their own stories or simply offering words of encouragement.

She said: “I’ve heard from people in Moray, Aberdeen, Nairn, Inverness– even someone on the islands messaged to say thank you.

“It’s really reminded me that connection is everything.

“I have reconnected with friends. The biggest thing for any victim is to be believed.

“I felt believed by the court, and it is now incredible to have such a huge amount of support, with so many people believing me.”

A small but meaningful gesture came when a local charity got in touch to say thank you and asked if she would be willing to make a sculpture for them.

Eve said she was particularly touched by how many women of all ages reached out.

“It is amazing that my story has helped so many others to open up about things they hadn’t talked about before. That message alone made it all worth it.”

The past week has not been without its emotional challenges, but Eve says the experience has left her feeling stronger and more determined.

‘Not easy’ reliving painful moments

“It’s not easy reliving painful moments, but I’ve seen now how powerful honesty can be,” she said.

“There has been some negativity from friends of my ex-husband, but that is to be expected. I was also hoodwinked for decades.

“This isn’t the end of the story,” she said: I want to keep going, keep sharing and maybe help others find their voice too.”

