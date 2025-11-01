Nairn abuse victim Eve Graham ‘uplifted by outpouring of support’ after sharing story

A week after bravely speaking out to The Press and Journal, Nairn woman Eve Graham says she has been left “overwhelmed, supported and uplifted” by the wave of public support she has received.

Eve, 67, shared her deeply personal experience last week, hoping it might resonate with others facing similar struggles.

Since then, the outpouring of messages, phone calls and gestures of kindness has, in her words, “restored my faith in people”.

The Nairnshire metal sculptor endured 47 years of domestic abuse at the hands of her husband, William McDonald, who was convicted and jailed in 2025.

Eve got over nerves to get her story out

Now an advocate, Eve is using her experience to support other abuse victims and campaign for improved treatment of women reporting domestic violence.

“I was nervous when the story came out,” she said.

“It was such a vulnerable thing to do, but I knew it was important.

“What I didn’t expect was to feel so wrapped in support – not just from friends and family, but from total strangers.”

Eve has since received dozens of messages from readers across the Highlands, north and north-east, many sharing their own stories or simply offering words of encouragement.

She said: “I’ve heard from people in Moray, Aberdeen, Nairn, Inverness– even someone on the islands messaged to say thank you.

“It’s really reminded me that connection is everything.

“I have reconnected with friends. The biggest thing for any victim is to be believed.

“I felt believed by the court, and it is now incredible to have such a huge amount of support, with so many people believing me.”

A small but meaningful gesture came when a local charity got in touch to say thank you and asked if she would be willing to make a sculpture for them.

Eve said she was particularly touched by how many women of all ages reached out.

“It is amazing that my story has helped so many others to open up about things they hadn’t talked about before. That message alone made it all worth it.”

The past week has not been without its emotional challenges, but Eve says the experience has left her feeling stronger and more determined.

‘Not easy’ reliving painful moments

“It’s not easy reliving painful moments, but I’ve seen now how powerful honesty can be,” she said.

“There has been some negativity from friends of my ex-husband, but that is to be expected. I was also hoodwinked for decades.

“This isn’t the end of the story,” she said: I want to keep going, keep sharing and maybe help others find their voice too.”