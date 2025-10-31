Inverness home sealed off as police investigate blood-stained doorstep

An Inverness property has been sealed off by police following an incident that left a front-door step covered in blood.

Officers were called to a flat on Muirtown Street at the city’s Telford Roundabout.

Blue and white tape has been put up, blocking entrances to two flats, and officers have been placed on guard of the the area around the property.

The nature of the incident is not yet known.

Multiple police units called to Inverness flat

Police have been pictured outside the Inverness property as inquiries continue.

Pictures taken at the scene show bloodstains on the doorstep and stairway rail as medical supplies lie on the path nearby.

The door was standing open as police surveyed the rear of the property.

Three police units were seen at the front and rear of the city centre flat, with paramedics also in attendance.

Police Scotland and the Scottish Ambulance Service have been approached for comment.