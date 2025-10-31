Pictures show horrific state of Aberdeen flat where owner kept three dogs in squalor

New pictures have revealed the horrific conditions three Aberdeen dogs were kept in before their owner’s arrest.

Kalith Cameron, of Tillydrone, was jailed on Wednesday after it was found he caused unnecessary suffering to a six-year-old American bulldog, Diesel, a nine-month-old bull-type dog, Gucci, and a cane corso mastiff.

He will be put away for six months after officers broke into his flat following reports of flooding, which revealed the “vile” conditions the dogs were being kept in.

Inside, they found the three dogs, which were in an “extremely aggressive” state, with the flooding being sparked by an “unbelievable” amount of dog faeces in the upstairs flat on Bradley Terrace.

The sheer amount had caused the bath to overflow and had blocked the drain.

Faeces blocked bath at Aberdeen flat

Water had flowed through the property and even into the hallway, where it had broken up the faeces, creating a poo slush seeping into other areas of the building, lawyers said.

The dogs were believed to have been abandoned in the “squalid” conditions, with the bulldog developing an ear infection.

They were found to be confined to a flat without enough space to exhibit normal behaviours.

Their nails were overgrown and the property was soiled with faeces and urine over a period of more than two weeks.

Cameron, 28, admitted the animal neglect at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Wednesday October 29.

Now, new pictures have been revealed which show the horrific conditions the three were being kept in.

The Scottish SPCA (Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) inspector said: “The floor of the hallway was almost entirely covered in faeces.

“Upon entering the living room, more faeces and urine were present. The sofas were damaged and all the furniture appeared to have been soiled by the dogs.”

SSPCA hail court decision after dog abuse

Cameron is also disqualified from owning, holding, keeping or looking after any animal for a period of three years.

The SSPCA says the dogs have now made a full recovery after receiving treatment.

The organisation also hailed the decision made by the court.

A statement read: “Following veterinary treatment, which the Scottish SPCA oversaw, Diesel has made a full recovery.

“The Scottish SPCA is pleased with the court’s decision.

“This case is a step in the right direction in highlighting the risks of neglecting animal welfare.”

Read more: Man who left dogs in squalor is jailed after ‘unbelievable’ amount of faeces causes flood