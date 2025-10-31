Pictures show horrific state of Aberdeen flat where owner kept three dogs in squalor

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pictures show horrific state of Aberdeen flat where owner kept three dogs in squalor

Kalith Cameron was jailed after an 'unbelievable' amount of dog faeces caused a flood.

By Graham Fleming
A ground-level, indoor view shows a floor covered in debris, and two legs with boots.
The dogs were kept in "squalid" conditions. Image: SSPCA

New pictures have revealed the horrific conditions three Aberdeen dogs were kept in before their owner’s arrest.

Kalith Cameron, of Tillydrone, was jailed on Wednesday after it was found he caused unnecessary suffering to a six-year-old American bulldog, Diesel, a nine-month-old bull-type dog, Gucci, and a cane corso mastiff.

He will be put away for six months after officers broke into his flat following reports of flooding, which revealed the “vile” conditions the dogs were being kept in.

Inside, they found the three dogs, which were in an “extremely aggressive” state, with the flooding being sparked by an “unbelievable” amount of dog faeces in the upstairs flat on Bradley Terrace.

The sheer amount had caused the bath to overflow and had blocked the drain.

This image shows a bathtub with an accumulation of debris. The tub is stained, and the contents appear to be dirty and unsanitary.
The bathtub had been completely blocked. Image: SSPCA

Faeces blocked bath at Aberdeen flat

Water had flowed through the property and even into the hallway, where it had broken up the faeces, creating a poo slush seeping into other areas of the building, lawyers said.

The dogs were believed to have been abandoned in the “squalid” conditions, with the bulldog developing an ear infection.

They were found to be confined to a flat without enough space to exhibit normal behaviours.

Tan dog at a shelter. The animal has been taken in by the SSPCA.
Diesel has been taken in by the SSPCA. Image: SSPCA.

Their nails were overgrown and the property was soiled with faeces and urine over a period of more than two weeks.

Cameron, 28, admitted the animal neglect at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Wednesday October 29.

Now, new pictures have been revealed which show the horrific conditions the three were being kept in.

A tan and white dog is on a red leash and looks directly at the camera.
Gucci. Image: SSPCA.
A close-up shot shows a dog with an infected ear. The ear is visibly inflamed, raw, and has patches of missing fur.
She was found with an infected ear. Image: SSPCA.

The Scottish SPCA (Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) inspector said: “The floor of the hallway was almost entirely covered in faeces.

“Upon entering the living room, more faeces and urine were present. The sofas were damaged and all the furniture appeared to have been soiled by the dogs.”

SSPCA hail court decision after dog abuse

Cameron is also disqualified from owning, holding, keeping or looking after any animal for a period of three years.

The SSPCA says the dogs have now made a full recovery after receiving treatment.

The organisation also hailed the decision made by the court.

A statement read: “Following veterinary treatment, which the Scottish SPCA oversaw, Diesel has made a full recovery.

“The Scottish SPCA is pleased with the court’s decision.

“This case is a step in the right direction in highlighting the risks of neglecting animal welfare.”

