‘I’m in the best shape of my life’: How Aberdeenshire dad lost 100lbs after years of yo-yo diets

The 38-year-old is now working as a fitness coach after losing 45kg.

By Abbie Duncan
This side-by-side image shows a man's weight loss transformation. The left image shows him heavier, while the right shows a leaner, muscular build holding a baby.
Aberdeenshire dad Shaun Stanworth before and after his dramatic weight loss. Image: Supplied.

An Aberdeenshire dad who lost more than seven stone says changing his life by working out in his garden shed has inspired him to help others.

Shaun Stanworth, 38, spent years stuck in a cycle of yo-yo dieting before finally finding a lasting way to lose weight.

The dad-of-one, who lives between Huntly and Keith, tried every diet imaginable – from Keto and Paleo to the Caveman diet.

Shaun said: “The weight would come off easily but I could never stick to it long term.

“Those types of diets are so restrictive, you can’t go to anyone’s house for dinner. You can’t have pudding, because which caveman was eating tiramisu?”

Just before marrying Megan, Shaun decided to try dieting again, this time with a focus on living a healthier life.

He began building better eating habits, exercising regularly and even stopped drinking alcohol.

Shaun said: “Nearly four years later, it is still one of the best decisions I ever made.

“I started working out, just in the garden shed, and being sensible with nutrition.”

Fitness, fatherhood and farm renovations

When the couple had their son Arthur – now 15 months old – the new dad realised the true benefits of his fitness journey.

He said: “It was just amazing to have all of this energy, being a first-time dad at 38 years old, I wanted to make sure I had enough energy to keep up with him.

“I can’t get younger but I can get fitter.”

“I take Arthur swimming every week now because I am no longer embarrassed about how I look, and that’s a massive win, because he loves going swimming.”

Aberdeenshire dad, Shaun Stanworth, smiles with his son Arthur. Both are wearing helmets during a bike ride.
Thanks to his weight loss, Shaun is able to keep up with son Arthur. Image: Supplied.

Shaun’s fitness has also come in handy while renovating a farmhouse on his in-laws’ farm in Ruthven where the young family now live.

And after his aunt had a bad experience with a personal trainer, Shaun began working as a fitness coach alongside his full-time job at Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA).

On Friday, Shaun left his job at SEPA after 13 years, to work as a coach full time.

Shaun said: “I loved working for SEPA and giving something back to the environment, but I just realised Arthur was growing up so quickly and I wanted to spend more time with him.

“I had all this energy to do stuff with him now.

“It made me sad that there are so many dads out there who don’t realise they can do this. I thought, I can show them how.”

Shaun said he often receives messages from clients thanking him for helping them become healthier.

He said: “Some have been able to play golf for the first time in years, tie their shoes without getting out of breath, or play with their kids at soft play.”

“I’m excited to keep going, it’s so rewarding. I’ve kept prices really cheap for a long time, I like being able to help people and I want to make it accessible to dads.

Aberdeenshire Dad Shaun shows off his muscles after his weight loss.
Shaun after his weight loss and fitness journey. Image: Supplied.

A balanced approach to weight loss

Shaun has also spoken about the rise of weight loss drugs.

He said: “I’ve had a few run-ins online but I’m not completely against them, I coach people who are on it.

“These jabs can help people get started by using it to become more mobile and lose weight.

“But don’t ride that horse across the finish line. You need good habits to keep the weight off.

“I’ve done it the harder way and I do think it’s tougher but much more rewarding. I don’t think people should be depending on it to meet their goals.

“It is so important to build those good habits. My clients who are using it are still doing all the extra work to be in a better position to keep it off.

“I don’t expect anyone to have a coach forever but I want to educate them so that I am the last diet and last coach they’ll ever have.”

Shaun can be contacted for coaching through his Facebook and Instagram accounts.

Conversation