Video: ‘Goosebumps’ moment wedding ceremony bursts into song as Aberdeen couple tie knot

A wedding photographer has shared the moment a congregation burst into song at a ceremony that “stopped him in his tracks” and gave him goosebumps.

The “volume, passion and emotion” of the occasion had groom Abidemi, 28, in tears at the altar with his now-bride Megan, 26.

The couple from Aberdeen, who were married on October 16, tied the knot at a beautiful ceremony at Barra Castle near Oldmeldrum.

Before the ceremony, the congregation had rehearsed their favourite song, titled “Goodness of God”.

The song was then performed in perfect harmony by everyone on the day, which had the photographer, guests and even the groom wiping their tears away.

It was captured on video by photographer Kevin Buchan of Eastside Photography for others to enjoy.

Now, speaking to The Press and Journal, new bride Megan, 26, opened about how they were brought to tears by the performance.

She said: “I think my husband especially was emotional.

“He told me he had to hold back tears in that moment, and he doesn’t cry very often at all.”

Guests brought to tears as Aberdeen wedding bursts into song

Kevin Buchan, who was the wedding photographer who captured the moment, said it was “completely unforgettable”.

He said: “At Megan and Abidemi’s wedding at Barra Castle there was this moment during the ceremony that absolutely stopped me in my tracks.

“The whole congregation began singing and the volume, passion and emotion in that room were something else.

“For a few seconds I actually stopped taking photos and just stood there, completely taken in by it all.

“The acoustics in the barn were perfect too; it was powerful, emotional and honestly gave me goosebumps. That doesn’t happen very often.

“I snapped out of it and got back to shooting but I wanted to capture a bit of it on video.

“Moments like this are what make weddings so special, raw, heartfelt and completely unforgettable.”

Why was the song chosen?

Megan and Abidemi were married after the pair met on a Christian dating app.

She went on to tell us the meaning behind the song and how important it was to their relationship.

Megan explained how “Goodness of God” helped them through difficult times while husband Abidemi was looking for employment.

She continued: “It’s a song that me and my husband have enjoyed listening to throughout our relationship.

“It’s a beautiful song and we just felt it was so fitting in what God has done in our lives.

“He has just been so good to us and constantly been with us and been providing for us.”