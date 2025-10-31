Video: ‘Goosebumps’ moment wedding ceremony bursts into song as Aberdeen couple tie knot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Video: ‘Goosebumps’ moment wedding ceremony bursts into song as Aberdeen couple tie knot

The 'volume, passion and emotion' of the occasion had the groom in tears at the altar.

By Graham Fleming
The "emotional moment" the congregation burst into song was captured. Image: Eastside Photography
A wedding photographer has shared the moment a congregation burst into song at a ceremony that “stopped him in his tracks” and gave him goosebumps.

The “volume, passion and emotion” of the occasion had groom Abidemi, 28, in tears at the altar with his now-bride Megan, 26.

The couple from Aberdeen, who were married on October 16, tied the knot at a beautiful ceremony at Barra Castle near Oldmeldrum.

Before the ceremony, the congregation had rehearsed their favourite song, titled “Goodness of God”.

The song was then performed in perfect harmony by everyone on the day, which had the photographer, guests and even the groom wiping their tears away.

A wedding ceremony shows the groom facing the bride with open arms, his groomsmen behind him. The bride holds a bouquet as she approaches with guests in the background.
The emotional moment was captured on video. Image: Eastside Photography.

It was captured on video by photographer Kevin Buchan of Eastside Photography for others to enjoy.

Now, speaking to The Press and Journal, new bride Megan, 26, opened about how they were brought to tears by the performance.

She said: “I think my husband especially was emotional.

“He told me he had to hold back tears in that moment, and he doesn’t cry very often at all.”

Guests brought to tears as Aberdeen wedding bursts into song

Kevin Buchan, who was the wedding photographer who captured the moment, said it was “completely unforgettable”.

He said: “At Megan and Abidemi’s wedding at Barra Castle there was this moment during the ceremony that absolutely stopped me in my tracks.

“The whole congregation began singing and the volume, passion and emotion in that room were something else.

“For a few seconds I actually stopped taking photos and just stood there, completely taken in by it all.

Video supplied by Eastside Photography

“The acoustics in the barn were perfect too; it was powerful, emotional and honestly gave me goosebumps. That doesn’t happen very often.

“I snapped out of it and got back to shooting but I wanted to capture a bit of it on video.

“Moments like this are what make weddings so special, raw, heartfelt and completely unforgettable.”

Why was the song chosen?

Megan and Abidemi were married after the pair met on a Christian dating app.

She went on to tell us the meaning behind the song and how important it was to their relationship.

Megan explained how “Goodness of God” helped them through difficult times while husband Abidemi was looking for employment.

The couple tied the knot at Barra Castle. Image: Eastside Photography.

She continued: “It’s a song that me and my husband have enjoyed listening to throughout our relationship.

“It’s a beautiful song and we just felt it was so fitting in what God has done in our lives.

“He has just been so good to us and constantly been with us and been providing for us.”

Conversation