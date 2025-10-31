Investigation launched after 86-year-old woman flown to hospital after crash involving van

An investigation has been launched after an 86-year-old woman was flown to hospital following a Fraserburgh crash involving a van.

Police and ambulances raced to scene at about 11.30am yesterday after the incident outside the Co-op on Albert Street.

On arrival, officers dealt with a crash believed to involve a van and the elderly woman.

She was immediately flown to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary by the Scottish Charity Air Ambulance (SCAA).

Images from the scene showed the car park cordoned off, with police cars stationed outside as inquiries were carried out.

Now, officers have called for witnesses to come forward.

Sergeant Dave Cooper said: “Our inquiries are ongoing, and I would appeal to anyone who witnessed the crash or has dash-cam footage to come forward.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 1348 of October 30.”

Elderly woman flown to hospital

An ambulance spokesperson confirmed one patient was airlifted to hospital.

They said: “We received a call at 11.59am to attend an incident on Albert Street, Fraserburgh.

“We sent an ambulance, a special operations response team, a trauma team and an air ambulance to the scene.

“We transported one patient to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.”