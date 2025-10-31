Investigation launched after 86-year-old woman flown to hospital after crash involving van

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Investigation launched after 86-year-old woman flown to hospital after crash involving van

Police are appealing for dash-cam footage and witnesses.

By Graham Fleming
Police officers and two police vehicles outside the Co-op store in Albert Street, Fraserburgh.
The incident took place in the car park of the Co-op on Albert Street in Fraserburgh. Image: Jasperimage.

An investigation has been launched after an 86-year-old woman was flown to hospital following a Fraserburgh crash involving a van.

Police and ambulances raced to scene at about 11.30am yesterday after the incident outside the Co-op on Albert Street.

On arrival, officers dealt with a crash believed to involve a van and the elderly woman.

She was immediately flown to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary by the Scottish Charity Air Ambulance (SCAA).

Images from the scene showed the car park cordoned off, with police cars stationed outside as inquiries were carried out.

Now, officers have called for witnesses to come forward.

Sergeant Dave Cooper said: “Our inquiries are ongoing, and I would appeal to anyone who witnessed the crash or has dash-cam footage to come forward.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 1348 of October 30.”

Elderly woman flown to hospital

An ambulance spokesperson confirmed one patient was airlifted to hospital.

They said: “We received a call at 11.59am to attend an incident on Albert Street, Fraserburgh.

“We sent an ambulance, a special operations response team, a trauma team and an air ambulance to the scene.

“We transported one patient to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.”

Conversation