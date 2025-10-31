Parents’ fury over Santa bombshell dropped in Aberdeen school: ‘They’ve ruined magic of Christmas’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Parents’ fury over Santa bombshell dropped in Aberdeen school: ‘They’ve ruined magic of Christmas’

The council is currently investigating the incident.

The incident took place at Greenbrae School in Bridge of Don. Image: Supplied.
By Graham Fleming

Parents have accused a teacher at an Aberdeen Primary School of “ruining the magic of Christmas” after they dropped a Santa bombshell in class.

Primary 6 pupils were left upset by a discussion about Saint Nicholas at Greenbrae Primary School in Bridge of Don earlier this week.

Aberdeen City Council have been forced to launch an investigation after the topic came up after a lesson about All Saints Day.

Concerned parents put in a complaint with school management after the incident, and the council has confirmed it will “look into the matter”.

Now, Greenbrae parents have said that the incident has ‘ruined the magic of Christmas’ for some of the pupils.”

It has ‘ruined the magic of Christmas’

Speaking outside the school at pick-up time, parents told The Press and Journal that Santa Claus should be a topic “discussed at home”.

Parents of a P4 pupil said: “This shouldn’t be a topic that is discussed at school time at all.

“Every household has different views on the matter, so it’s best not to wade into that if I’m being honest.

“It’s a shame they have ruined the magic of Christmas, so close to that time.

“I hope the teacher has had a talking to.”

Santa Claus is also known as Saint Nicholas. Image: Suppled.

Another mum of a P5 pupil echoed that viewpoint.

She said: “It wasn’t nice to hear that to be honest.

“The kids must be really upset.

“It’s a shame for those that get really into it.

“I’m thinking of those with additional support needs especially.

“I was surprised this even gets brought up at school.

“I’m sure it was an honest mistake though. It happens.”

And another P4 pupil’s mum said: “I hope there are words going on within the school to sort this out.”

“Kids aren’t young for very long and Christmas is so special for them.”

Concerns over Santa bombshell at school expressed

However, some expressed the sentiment that 11 years old – the average age of P6 pupils – was old enough to learn about Saint Nicholas.

A P7 parent said: “I have already discussed that with my kids.

“I think it should be up to the parents, but I would have thought kids that age would have already known.

Another said: “It’s getting more difficult, because kids are getting shown on social media.

“It’s getting increasingly difficult to shield them from it to be honest.

“I expect most of them knew, to be honest.”

‘Any learning from our investigation will be shared with parents’

A spokesperson said: “Aberdeen City Council is aware that a group of primary 6 pupils engaged in a conversation about All Saints Day, which led to some children posing questions about other saints, including St Nicholas.

“We are still investigating the matter but would reassure families that any learning from the investigation will be shared to support our staff to help navigate sensitive discussions.

“The council values the magic and joy of the festive season and appreciates the small number of parents and carers who brought their concerns to us.”

Conversation