Parents’ fury over Santa bombshell dropped in Aberdeen school: ‘They’ve ruined magic of Christmas’

Parents have accused a teacher at an Aberdeen Primary School of “ruining the magic of Christmas” after they dropped a Santa bombshell in class.

Primary 6 pupils were left upset by a discussion about Saint Nicholas at Greenbrae Primary School in Bridge of Don earlier this week.

Aberdeen City Council have been forced to launch an investigation after the topic came up after a lesson about All Saints Day.

Concerned parents put in a complaint with school management after the incident, and the council has confirmed it will “look into the matter”.

Now, Greenbrae parents have said that the incident has ‘ruined the magic of Christmas’ for some of the pupils.”

Speaking outside the school at pick-up time, parents told The Press and Journal that Santa Claus should be a topic “discussed at home”.

Parents of a P4 pupil said: “This shouldn’t be a topic that is discussed at school time at all.

“Every household has different views on the matter, so it’s best not to wade into that if I’m being honest.

“It’s a shame they have ruined the magic of Christmas, so close to that time.

“I hope the teacher has had a talking to.”

Another mum of a P5 pupil echoed that viewpoint.

She said: “It wasn’t nice to hear that to be honest.

“The kids must be really upset.

“It’s a shame for those that get really into it.

“I’m thinking of those with additional support needs especially.

“I was surprised this even gets brought up at school.

“I’m sure it was an honest mistake though. It happens.”

And another P4 pupil’s mum said: “I hope there are words going on within the school to sort this out.”

“Kids aren’t young for very long and Christmas is so special for them.”

However, some expressed the sentiment that 11 years old – the average age of P6 pupils – was old enough to learn about Saint Nicholas.

A P7 parent said: “I have already discussed that with my kids.

“I think it should be up to the parents, but I would have thought kids that age would have already known.

Another said: “It’s getting more difficult, because kids are getting shown on social media.

“It’s getting increasingly difficult to shield them from it to be honest.

“I expect most of them knew, to be honest.”

‘Any learning from our investigation will be shared with parents’

A spokesperson said: “Aberdeen City Council is aware that a group of primary 6 pupils engaged in a conversation about All Saints Day, which led to some children posing questions about other saints, including St Nicholas.

“We are still investigating the matter but would reassure families that any learning from the investigation will be shared to support our staff to help navigate sensitive discussions.

“The council values the magic and joy of the festive season and appreciates the small number of parents and carers who brought their concerns to us.”