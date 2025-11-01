French driver on ‘wrong side of road’ caused A836 crash earlier this week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
French driver on ‘wrong side of road’ caused A836 crash earlier this week

Roman Chaix drove east in the westbound carriageway of the Highland road, causing a collision that left the passenger of the other vehicle with serious injuries.

By Jenni Gee
Roman Chaix cause an accident driving on the wrong side of the A836 Picture shows; A835 near Edderton. N/a. Supplied by Google Street View
A French holidaymaker drove on the wrong side of the road causing a crash that left two people injured – one of them seriously.

Roman Chaix had performed a u-turn on the A836 but failed to return to the correct carriageway in his left-hand-drive Transporter van.

He collided with an MG car on a bend, leaving the passenger of that vehicle with fractures to their sternum and pelvis.

Chaix, 35, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit a single charge of causing serious injury by careless driving on Thursday, October 30.

Driving around Scotland with mum

Fiscal depute Shamielah Ghafar told the court that Chaix had travelled to Scotland in his French-registered VW Transporter van, planning to drive around the country with his mother.

The pair had planned to stay near Tain on the third night of their visit.

After pulling up in a layby on the A836 near to Edderton, Mr Chaix decided they wanted to “head to Dornoch” – which was in the opposite direction.

“Mr Chaix turned his vehicle and started to drive off on the wrong side of the road, heading east on the westbound lane,” Ms Ghafar told Sheriff Nigel Cooke.

At the same time, an MG car was heading west on the same road, with a driver and front seat passenger on board.

Van ‘was coming straight for me’

As the car approached a left-hand curve, it met Chaix’s van “coming straight towards him on his side of the road.”

“Both vehicles are unable to avoid each other and collide,” the prosecutor said.

Chaix’s Volkswagen ended up facing east in the westbound lane, while the MG spun around 90 degrees into the eastbound lane.

Both had “extensive damage.”

White facade of the Inverness justice centre which houses the sheriff court.
The hearing took place at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Chaix and his mother got out of the van and were uninjured, he stated that he “took the wrong side of the road”.

He then told a witness at the scene: “It is my fault, I’m French and I was on the wrong side of the road.”

Police, ambulance and fire crews attended the scene, where Chaix confirmed that he had been the driver.

Driver suffered fractured pelvis

The court heard the MG passenger suffered a fractured sternum and pelvis and was still in Raigmore Hospital at the time of the hearing, on Friday.

The driver, who was also taken to hospital, suffered bruising from his seatbelt and airbag.

Solicitor John MacColl, for Chaix, told the court it was his client’s first time driving in the UK.

He said: “He has made an understandable mistake by going onto the incorrect side of the road, which would have been the correct side of the road in his home country of France.

“The accident followed very shortly after he had driven onto the incorrect side of the road.”

‘Serious accident with consequences’

Mr MacColl highlighted that Chaix, who passed a breath test following the incident, had assisted other parties at the scene and had cooperated with police.

Sheriff Nigel Cooke told Chaix: “This was a serious accident and it had serious consequences .

“I accept this was an understandable, though not excusable, error on your part.

“The court has to take a serious view of matters of this kind – the charge is driving without due care and attention not a case of you drove dangerously.”

He fined Chaix, of Avenue de Verdun, Chatillon, £1,040 and banned him from the UK’s roads for 12 months.