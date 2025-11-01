French driver on ‘wrong side of road’ caused A836 crash earlier this week

A French holidaymaker drove on the wrong side of the road causing a crash that left two people injured – one of them seriously.

Roman Chaix had performed a u-turn on the A836 but failed to return to the correct carriageway in his left-hand-drive Transporter van.

He collided with an MG car on a bend, leaving the passenger of that vehicle with fractures to their sternum and pelvis.

Chaix, 35, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit a single charge of causing serious injury by careless driving on Thursday, October 30.

Driving around Scotland with mum

Fiscal depute Shamielah Ghafar told the court that Chaix had travelled to Scotland in his French-registered VW Transporter van, planning to drive around the country with his mother.

The pair had planned to stay near Tain on the third night of their visit.

After pulling up in a layby on the A836 near to Edderton, Mr Chaix decided they wanted to “head to Dornoch” – which was in the opposite direction.

“Mr Chaix turned his vehicle and started to drive off on the wrong side of the road, heading east on the westbound lane,” Ms Ghafar told Sheriff Nigel Cooke.

At the same time, an MG car was heading west on the same road, with a driver and front seat passenger on board.

Van ‘was coming straight for me’

As the car approached a left-hand curve, it met Chaix’s van “coming straight towards him on his side of the road.”

“Both vehicles are unable to avoid each other and collide,” the prosecutor said.

Chaix’s Volkswagen ended up facing east in the westbound lane, while the MG spun around 90 degrees into the eastbound lane.

Both had “extensive damage.”

Chaix and his mother got out of the van and were uninjured, he stated that he “took the wrong side of the road”.

He then told a witness at the scene: “It is my fault, I’m French and I was on the wrong side of the road.”

Police, ambulance and fire crews attended the scene, where Chaix confirmed that he had been the driver.

Driver suffered fractured pelvis

The court heard the MG passenger suffered a fractured sternum and pelvis and was still in Raigmore Hospital at the time of the hearing, on Friday.

The driver, who was also taken to hospital, suffered bruising from his seatbelt and airbag.

Solicitor John MacColl, for Chaix, told the court it was his client’s first time driving in the UK.

He said: “He has made an understandable mistake by going onto the incorrect side of the road, which would have been the correct side of the road in his home country of France.

“The accident followed very shortly after he had driven onto the incorrect side of the road.”

‘Serious accident with consequences’

Mr MacColl highlighted that Chaix, who passed a breath test following the incident, had assisted other parties at the scene and had cooperated with police.

Sheriff Nigel Cooke told Chaix: “This was a serious accident and it had serious consequences .

“I accept this was an understandable, though not excusable, error on your part.

“The court has to take a serious view of matters of this kind – the charge is driving without due care and attention not a case of you drove dangerously.”

He fined Chaix, of Avenue de Verdun, Chatillon, £1,040 and banned him from the UK’s roads for 12 months.