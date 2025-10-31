Lady Carbisdale ‘feared for her life’ amid arson threats after inviting Prince Andrew to stay at her Highland castle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Lady Carbisdale ‘feared for her life’ amid arson threats after inviting Prince Andrew to stay at her Highland castle

Samantha Kane claimed the former Duke of York had been "unfairly treated" following allegations.

By Regan Parsons
Lady Carbisdale outside the gates to her castle estate.
Samantha Kane, or Lady Carbisdale, is the owner of Carbisdale Castle.

Highland businesswoman Lady Carbisdale says she faced arson threats and abuse after controversially inviting Prince Andrew to her castle.

Samantha Kane, who purchased Carbisdale Castle back in 2022, revealed she ‘feared for her life’ after being targeted online.

Last week, she wrote to the King offering an alternative place for Prince Andrew to live after Buckingham Palace announced he would leave Royal Lodge.

The announcement occurred following the loss of his remaining royal titles over links to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Reports suggested that Andrew could be set to make a new home at the Castle of Mey near Thurso – one the holiday home of the Queen Mother.

Lady Carbisdale, however, said on her Facebook page that she was happy to make Carbisdale Castle available to Prince Andrew.

She said the castle was “more fit to receive a Prince” than the Castle of Mey.

Carbisdale Castle and its stunning lochside setting.
Carbisdale Castle dates back to the 19th century. Image: Rightmove.

Prince Andrew has been ‘unfairly treated’ says Lady Carbisdale

Lady Carbisdale claimed the former Duke of York had been treated unjustly.

Speaking exclusively to LBC, she said: “I think he’s been unfairly treated and really it’s just people are very unkind, demanding punishment without really the position of the facts.

“I always put my lawyer’s hat on in these circumstances and I’ve defended people accused of murder which they haven’t committed.

“If Andrew is saying he is innocent, well, I tend to believe him.”

However, since the backlash, Lady Carbisdale has accepted her offer may not be feasible.

Samantha Kane, known as Lady Carbisdale, in a room at the castle. She is in a cream outfit and hat. There is a portrait of a woman on the wall behind her.
Lady Carbisdale said the backlash “was really hurtful.” Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

On Facebook, she wrote of the comments in the wake of her offer: “Many of these views were hostile towards me in response to offering my castle to the Prince.

“Some were threatening violence and even criminal damage.

“In the circumstances, I think the offer is not going to be workable.

But she added: “For me, this castle is there still on offer, if the Crown deemed it fit to make use of it.

Obviously there would need some sort of security in here because I don’t have that.”

‘I feared for my life’

Lady Carbisdale told LBC: “The response started with people disapproving and angry against Andrew himself.

“I maybe understand given the background, but then they transferred their anger towards me.

“People were saying they wanted to torch the castle and they wanted to hurt me, then talking about my own personal life and background.

“It was really very hurtful.”

When questioned about whether she feared for her life, she admitted, “I did, actually”.

“It’s very unpleasant for simply what I thought was being kind and offering some service to my King.”

When asked if she thought people might oppose the idea of Prince Andrew living there, she said she didn’t think it would cause any problems.

The castle is surrounded by mater trees.
Carbisdale Castle is just under a 20-mile drive away from Dornoch. Image: Rightmove

She said: “This is a very isolated area, we’re not really near any particular population centre.

“If Andrew wanted to be in a Highland retreat away from the public gaze, I’m sure this would be ideal.

“He’s not going to be really brushing into any locals, I don’t think.”

It is now understood that Andrew is expected to move to the Sandringham estate once he leaves Royal Lodge.

Conversation