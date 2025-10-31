Lady Carbisdale ‘feared for her life’ amid arson threats after inviting Prince Andrew to stay at her Highland castle

Highland businesswoman Lady Carbisdale says she faced arson threats and abuse after controversially inviting Prince Andrew to her castle.

Samantha Kane, who purchased Carbisdale Castle back in 2022, revealed she ‘feared for her life’ after being targeted online.

Last week, she wrote to the King offering an alternative place for Prince Andrew to live after Buckingham Palace announced he would leave Royal Lodge.

The announcement occurred following the loss of his remaining royal titles over links to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Reports suggested that Andrew could be set to make a new home at the Castle of Mey near Thurso – one the holiday home of the Queen Mother.

Lady Carbisdale, however, said on her Facebook page that she was happy to make Carbisdale Castle available to Prince Andrew.

She said the castle was “more fit to receive a Prince” than the Castle of Mey.

Prince Andrew has been ‘unfairly treated’ says Lady Carbisdale

Lady Carbisdale claimed the former Duke of York had been treated unjustly.

Speaking exclusively to LBC, she said: “I think he’s been unfairly treated and really it’s just people are very unkind, demanding punishment without really the position of the facts.

“I always put my lawyer’s hat on in these circumstances and I’ve defended people accused of murder which they haven’t committed.

“If Andrew is saying he is innocent, well, I tend to believe him.”

However, since the backlash, Lady Carbisdale has accepted her offer may not be feasible.

On Facebook, she wrote of the comments in the wake of her offer: “Many of these views were hostile towards me in response to offering my castle to the Prince.

“Some were threatening violence and even criminal damage.

“In the circumstances, I think the offer is not going to be workable.

But she added: “For me, this castle is there still on offer, if the Crown deemed it fit to make use of it.

Obviously there would need some sort of security in here because I don’t have that.”

‘I feared for my life’

Lady Carbisdale told LBC: “The response started with people disapproving and angry against Andrew himself.

“I maybe understand given the background, but then they transferred their anger towards me.

“People were saying they wanted to torch the castle and they wanted to hurt me, then talking about my own personal life and background.

“It was really very hurtful.”

When questioned about whether she feared for her life, she admitted, “I did, actually”.

“It’s very unpleasant for simply what I thought was being kind and offering some service to my King.”

When asked if she thought people might oppose the idea of Prince Andrew living there, she said she didn’t think it would cause any problems.

She said: “This is a very isolated area, we’re not really near any particular population centre.

“If Andrew wanted to be in a Highland retreat away from the public gaze, I’m sure this would be ideal.

“He’s not going to be really brushing into any locals, I don’t think.”

It is now understood that Andrew is expected to move to the Sandringham estate once he leaves Royal Lodge.