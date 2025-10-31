Pensioner charged amid series of Western Isles drug raids

A pensioner has been arrested after tens of thousands of pounds worth of cannabis and cocaine were seized in north raids.

Police raided a number of island properties in a crackdown on the distribution of illegal drugs.

Western Isles officers seized £87,000 worth of illicit substances from properties across the Outer Hebrides.

On Friday October 17, they recovered cannabis plants worth £7,200 from a property on Barra.

A 68-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with that discovery.

£80,000 drug raid in Stornoway

Search warrants were also executed at a series of properties in Stornoway, starting on Monday October 20.

Two were targeted initially, though no-one was arrested.

The following week, £80,000 worth of cocaine was seized from a property on Seaforth Road in Stornoway.

Inquiries are ongoing.

Chief Inspector Ross McCartney said: “These recoveries highlight our commitment to tackling dangerous and illegal drugs in our local communities.

“We are determined to protect the public from this harmful criminality by disrupting the drugs trade and preventing their manufacture and distribution.

“Information from the public is crucial.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101.

Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.