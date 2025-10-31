Greggs opens new store in Portlethen creating 11 local jobs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Greggs opens new store in Portlethen creating 11 local jobs

It's the well-known bakery chain first store in the Aberdeenshire town.

By Ross Hempseed
Greggs in Portlethen. Image: DC Thomson.
Greggs has opened in Portlethen creating 11 local jobs.

The iconic bakery chain has thousands of stores across the UK with the latest landing on the town’s Muirend Court.

It neighbours the nearby retail park with stores including Asda, Matalan, Aldi and Home Bargains.

The new Greggs is also in close proximity to the A92 Aberdeen to Dundee road, making it an ideal stop-off for hungry travellers.

Customers can look forward to all of the bakery’s favourite items including sausage rolls, steak bakes and yum yums. There will also be a grab-and-go section.

Greggs yum yums. Image: DC Thomson.

The new store is opening just in time for the autumn and winter menu items, including pumpkin spiced lattes, pumpkin cookies and sweet mince pies.

Greggs Portlethen will also be a handy location for deliveries including Just Eat and Uber Eats as well as Click and Collect via the Greggs app.

Gillian Long, retail operations director for Greggs, said: “Our new shop in Portlethen has brought 11 new jobs to the local area, as well as providing customers with a modern, convenient new place to experience their Greggs favourites.”

The store will be open from 6.30am to 6pm Monday to Saturday and 7am to 6pm on Sunday.

