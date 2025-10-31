Greggs opens new store in Portlethen creating 11 local jobs

Greggs has opened in Portlethen creating 11 local jobs.

The iconic bakery chain has thousands of stores across the UK with the latest landing on the town’s Muirend Court.

It neighbours the nearby retail park with stores including Asda, Matalan, Aldi and Home Bargains.

The new Greggs is also in close proximity to the A92 Aberdeen to Dundee road, making it an ideal stop-off for hungry travellers.

Customers can look forward to all of the bakery’s favourite items including sausage rolls, steak bakes and yum yums. There will also be a grab-and-go section.

The new store is opening just in time for the autumn and winter menu items, including pumpkin spiced lattes, pumpkin cookies and sweet mince pies.

Greggs Portlethen will also be a handy location for deliveries including Just Eat and Uber Eats as well as Click and Collect via the Greggs app.

Gillian Long, retail operations director for Greggs, said: “Our new shop in Portlethen has brought 11 new jobs to the local area, as well as providing customers with a modern, convenient new place to experience their Greggs favourites.”

The store will be open from 6.30am to 6pm Monday to Saturday and 7am to 6pm on Sunday.