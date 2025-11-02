Kinloss sinkhole shock: Residents hit with £750 bills for fix and threat of extra penalties and water-cut off

Residents of a Moray housing estate have been given just 30 days to pay an eye-watering £750 each to have a large sinkhole fixed.

And were that not enough, homeowners on the Southside Estate in Kinloss were “threatened” with losing their water supplies if they didn’t pay up.

The road damage is so severe that repairs have been estimated at £240,000 – vastly in excess of a fund established for the development.

As a result, Newton Property Factors have written to all residents informing them of the need to make an urgent payment to repair a fractured pipe in the sinkhole on North Road.

The factoring company asked 302 households in Kinloss to contribute, initially asking them to pay their share in just one week.

Homeowners were told that the condition of the ground could affect the nearby Scottish Water pumping station.

And the letter went on to say that without payment within seven days, residents would have their water turned off due to the risk of flooding or damage.

Newton Property Factors said repairs are estimated at £240,000, and that repairs are “likely to exceed the balance” of a fund set up works on the estate.

They have since joined with Scottish Water to confirm the issue will not affect the water supply to homes.

But that’s only a small victory for residents who have now been advised they have 30 days to pay the £750 sum.

An additional late fee is to be added if they go beyond this deadline.

Kinloss residents shocked by sinkhole repair costs

Homeowners say they were blindsided by the letter, which arrived earlier this week.

Resident Rob Teasdale told The Press and Journal: “As far as we can gather, there was a fracture in the pipes that washed away the soil and caused the road to collapse.

“For nearly three weeks, they had a tanker parked there siphoning water off.

“Obviously it’s not been sorted.

Rob said he was shocked to hear about the payment, as he had not received a letter, but added: “Asking for that amount of money is shocking.

“No chance I’ll be paying that amount.

A young couple walking with their newborn said the emails about the charge felt “like a threat”.

They were also quite concerned about losing their water and the sudden bill, when they should have been spending this time focusing on their baby.

Another resident said: “It’s very stressful. We’d just like more communication and honesty from the factor.”

Families say timing couldn’t be worse

Resident and father Callum said: “It’s really disappointing that neither the council nor Scottish Water have ever taken on board the pipes.

“If they could step in and do something to assist us that would be hugely appreciated.

“Currently we’ve been left with a huge bill.

“This is an affordable estate.

“Many people don’t have £750 to spare.

“If people can’t pay, what happens then?”

Callum added that the timing had been “terrible” as he and his partner recently welcomed a new baby.

He also criticised the factors’ decision to add a five percent management fee to their demands.

That will add £13,800 to the repair costs being paid for by residents.

Callum said: “I think it’s scandalous that they are charging a fee in excess of £13,000 on top of this extortionate bill.

“That has really left an even more sour taste in our mouths.

“We have had another email from the factors saying they’ll get some more quotes now, so we’ll see, but in general this not what anybody needs.”

Newton Property Management

A Newton Property Management spokesperson said they “fully understood residents concerns” but stressed that urgent repairs were needed to protect the nearby pumping station.

They said: “When the sinkhole was first identified, we issued precautionary communication to ensure residents were aware of a potentially serious issue and could take appropriate steps.

“We have now received written confirmation from Scottish Water that the issue does not affect the water supply to homes. ”

“And we have now informed all property owners accordingly.

“The development has a long-established fabric fund designed to cover unexpected works of this kind.

“Unfortunately, initial cost indications suggest that the scale of repair required is likely to exceed the balance of that fund.”

The company added that they have appointed an independent surveyor to assess the site and have been in contact with Moray MSP Richard Lochhead, Moray Council, Scottish Water and the Ministry of Defence, which owns nearby property.

They added: “At this moment, our priority is to ensure the safety and integrity of the development and to find a responsible, cost-effective resolution, for residents.”

A Scottish Water spokesperson said: “We are reviewing what actions we need to take to protect the integrity of the pumping station and will carry out whatever work is required.”