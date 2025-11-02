Best pictures as Bonfire Night celebrations take place in Ellon

This year’s Bonfire Night celebrations in Ellon attracted hundreds of people to Gordon Park for an evening of fireworks and family fun.

Organised by Ellon Round Table, the annual Sparks in the Park event featured a new “low-impact” display designed to make the celebration more inclusive.

The quieter part of the event ran from 4.30pm–5.45pm, with reduced noise and no loud music. A gentle fireworks display began at 5.30pm, allowing those with additional support needs and families with young children to enjoy the spectacle in comfort.

Organiser Stephen Fraser from Ellon Round Table said: “We partnered with our usual fireworks provider NJE Fireworks, who thought it was a great idea and he helped find quieter fireworks and put on a great display.

“We also had our regular funfair operator WM Fun fairs do a quiet hour with no music and the lights dimmed, which seemed to go down well for kids with additional needs and young children coming along to our event for the first time.

“We hope to run it again and our thanks to all the families from across the north-east for coming along and making it our best fireworks night yet.”

Later in the evening, the main fireworks show lit up the sky at 7.30pm, delighting the large crowd gathered in the park.

Photographer Steve Pink was there to capture the action.