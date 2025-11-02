Best pictures as Bonfire Night celebrations take place in Ellon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Best pictures as Bonfire Night celebrations take place in Ellon

The inclusive event draws crowds in Ellon.

Ellon Round Table Fireworks. Image: Steve Pink
Ellon Round Table Fireworks. Image: Steve Pink
By Gemma Bibby & Katherine Ferries

This year’s Bonfire Night celebrations in Ellon attracted hundreds of people to Gordon Park for an evening of fireworks and family fun.

Organised by Ellon Round Table, the annual Sparks in the Park event featured a new “low-impact” display designed to make the celebration more inclusive.

The quieter part of the event ran from 4.30pm–5.45pm, with reduced noise and no loud music. A gentle fireworks display began at 5.30pm, allowing those with additional support needs and families with young children to enjoy the spectacle in comfort.

Organiser Stephen Fraser from Ellon Round Table said: “We partnered with our usual fireworks provider NJE Fireworks, who thought it was a great idea and he helped find quieter fireworks and put on a great display.

“We also had our regular funfair operator WM Fun fairs do a quiet hour with no music and the lights dimmed, which seemed to go down well for kids with additional needs and young children coming along to our event for the first time.

“We hope to run it again and our thanks to all the families from across the north-east for coming along and making it our best fireworks night yet.”

Later in the evening, the main fireworks show lit up the sky at 7.30pm, delighting the large crowd gathered in the park.

Photographer Steve Pink was there to capture the action.

Harry Fraser pushes the button to launch the North East’s first sensory-friendly fireworks display. Image: Stephen Fraser
Harry Fraser and family watch the North East’s first sensory-friendly fireworks display. Image: Stephen Fraser
Duthie family trampoline fun adds to the Ellon fireworks festivities. Image: Steve Pink
Mclean Family. Image: Steve Pink
Enjoying the ride. Image: Steve Pink
The fairground adds extra fun to the fireworks night. Image: Steve Pink
McIntosh Family. Image: Steve Pink

 

George Stewart with his daughter Georgia, pushes the button to start the main fireworks display. Image: Steve Pink
Ellon Round Table Fireworks. Image: Steve Pink
Ellon Round Table Fireworks. Image: Steve Pink
Fireworks provider NJE Fireworks. Image: Steve Pink
Young Couple enjoying the night. Image: Steve Pink
Crowds watch the fireworks. Image: Steve Pink
Happy kids. Image: Steve Pink
The Watt Family. Image: Steve Pink
A dazzling night lights up the sky at the Ellon Round Table Fireworks. Image: Steve Pink
Ferris Family. Image: Steve Pink
Georgia Stewart. Image: Steve Pink
 George Stewart with his daughter, Georgia. Image: Steve Pink
The annual fireworks display thrills families and friends in Ellon. Image: Steve Pink
Families enjoy the spectacular fireworks show in Ellon. Image: Steve Pink
Children having a blast at the Ellon Round Table Fireworks. Image: Steve Pink
Jamnes from Ellon Round Table. Image: Steve Pink
Round Table Staff. Image: Steve Pink
Families and kids soak up the fun and excitement. Image: Steve Pink
Children celebrate the annual Ellon Round Table Fireworks. Image: Steve Pink
Excited little faces light up at the fireworks display. Image: Steve Pink
Enjoying the food. Image: Steve Pink
Little ones light up with excitement at the display. Image: Steve Pink
A young jumper enjoys the trampoline. Image: Steve Pink
The Fife Family enjoy the evening. Image: Steve Pink
The Krout Family enjoy the evening. Image: Steve Pink 
A lively atmosphere with rides keeping the crowds entertained. Image: Steve Pink
Ellon Round Table Fireworks evening. Image: Steve Pink
Enjoying the ride. Image: Steve Pink
Kid enjoying his chips. Image: Steve Pink
The Bruce family, Mum and Daughter. Image: Steve Pink
Families enjoying a fun-filled night together. Image: Steve Pink
The Philip Family. Image: Steve Pink
Wee Girl with a Sparkler. Image: Steve Pink
The Noble Family. Image: Steve Pink
A night of fun for the whole family. Image: Steve Pink

 