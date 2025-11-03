Gallery: Bonfire Night lights up Mineralwell Park in Stonehaven

Hundreds gathered at Mineralwell Park in Stonehaven for the town’s annual Bonfire and Fireworks Night on Sunday, November 2.

The annual event was organised by Stonehaven and District Round Table.

Gates opened at 5.30pm, with the bonfire lit shortly after 6pm. The main fireworks display began at 7pm, lighting up the night sky as spectators watched from across the park.

Photographer Steve Pink was there to capture the fun.