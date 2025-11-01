What do officers deal with on a busy Halloween night in Aberdeen? The P&J joins officers on the beat

Hundreds of revellers in fancy dress costumes hit the streets of Aberdeen on Halloween, alongside police ready to maintain the peace.

For officers on the beat in the city centre, this is one of their busiest nights.

And with Halloween this year falling on a Friday and pay day weekend, it gave many the chance to celebrate in style.

The Press and Journal was invited to join the officers on patrol, meeting up at the police station at Marischal College for a briefing by Sergeant Tony Gibson.

We were told there would be four vans, with up to four officers in each, patrolling the city centre.

In addition, there would be two foot patrols canvassing up and down Union Street between Belmont Street and Langstane Place.

Ahead of the patrols, Chief Inspector Victoria Stables told The P&J: “There’s always a good atmosphere in the city centre for Halloween weekend.

“We will have dedicated foot patrols and mobile patrols over the whole weekend because of the number of people.

“We’ll be looking to do the same over the festive period to keep people safe.

“We’re not there to stop them having fun. We want there to be a good vibe in the city centre because it’s a thriving, safe space.”

Revellers don costumes for Halloween

We made our way out with officers Euan Milne and Katerina Malanek to the first stop on Union Street, where revellers were shuttling between venues.

Euan has been working as an officer for four years, while Katerina just started in January this year.

The pair have been pulled from their usual patches of Tillydrone and Kittybrewster to help police the city centre for the night.

Starting early, people were very complimentary about Euan and Katerina’s “costumes” with several shouting “wow nice costume officers”.

Many people decided to embrace the Halloween spirit and come out in full costume – from Batman and the Joker, to Fred and Scooby Doo.

One of the first issues Euan and Katerina had to deal with was a concerned mother whose daughter had failed to check in with her.

Officers spoke to her before reporting back.

Police patrol venues and streets

Police work with a number of partners to keep the city safe, including the Street Pastors, who were stationed with their new van outside the Trinity Centre.

They were also on patrol up and down Union Street equipped with flip flops, which have become synonymous with the pastors, and other supplies.

They said, and Katerina agreed, they had “never seen the town so busy before,” with hundreds making the effort to dress up.

Belmont Street in particular was a major hive of activity, with Euan deciding to conduct a licence check on Siberia.

He took the details from the bouncer about the capacity and then we did a walkthrough of the venue.

Many of the people inside were staring as the officers, clad in their high-vis vests, checked all areas including the bar, toilets and smoking area.

Aberdeen city centre was very busy on Halloween night

Once that was complete it was onto the next venue, Popworld, formerly Exodus.

We stopped off at Molly Malone’s for another licence check, where several revellers engaged in conversation with Katerina.

Next up were The Justice Mill, Soul and Motion, which was also very busy and extremely crowded.

On Union Street, Euan was approached by a young man who asked the officers to intervene in what was a messy break up.

Euan decided to call in back up from one of the patrol vans to assist and the issue was soon dealt with.

After 12.30am, we headed back to Marischal College, where we went our separate ways.

Euan and Katerina told me they would have a short comfort break before heading back up.

Katerina is on the night shift and won’t be finished until 7am, while Euan will likely clock off at 4am.

At the end of their shifts, they will do their submissions and the file paperwork marking the end of their Halloween patrols.