53-year-old woman reported missing in Lossiemouth

The public have been asked to help trace missing Lossiemouth woman Carol Russell.

The 53-year-old was last seen at about 1pm on Friday October 31.

Carol, also known as Raine, was last seen in the Boyd Anderson Drive area of the town.

She is described as about 5ft 7ins in height and of medium build, with long dark hair.

When last seen, she was wearing a light blue cardigan and a long black skirt.

Sergeant Michael Howitt said: “Concerns are growing for Carol’s welfare and we need to make sure she is safe and well.

“Please get in touch if you have seen her or know where she might be.”

Police are urging nearby residents to also check their gardens, sheds and outbuildings in case she has sought shelter.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 1452 of Friday October 31.