News

Spudz R Us to open new city-centre takeaway after ‘overwhelming’ success in Cove

Andrew and Leanne Moore hope to open their second shop before the end of the month.

By Ellie Milne
Spudz R Us sign
The Spudz R Us name was chosen by the couple's three children. Image: Chris Cromar/DC Thomson.

The owners of Spuds R Us are preparing to open their second shop after finding “overwhelming” success in Cove.

Andrew and Leanne Moore first welcomed customers to their Loirston Avenue potato takeaway less than six months ago.

They have been selling around 2,000 spuds every week with some customers returning several days in a row for their tattie fix.

Now, the couple are preparing to open their second shop which will be located at 18 Chapel Street in Aberdeen – just off Union Street.

After they pick up the keys on Monday, Andrew and Leanne will get to work transforming the unit into Spudz R Us ahead of opening at the end of the month.

Leanne Moore poses at the Spudz R Us shop, wearing a logo tee; behind her is a sign with a potato mascot and the text "SPUDZ R US"
Leanne at the Spudz R Us shop in Cove. Image: Chris Cromar/DC Thomson.

“It has been overwhelming how busy the shop has been in Cove,” Andrew told The Press and Journal.

“We’re selling around 2,000 potatoes a week currently and about 90% of customers are coming back to us.

“We’ve had so many messages and calls about opening a shop in the town centre.”

Spudz R Us expanding into Aberdeen city centre

By expanding to the city-centre, they hope to attract even more customers including school pupils and late-night revellers.

“The concept of the new shop is going to be slightly different,” Andrew shared. “Going back to the original Tasty Tattie when I was young, it was open for late nights.

A building facade with a "For Sale" sign.
18 Chapel Street will soon be transformed into a Spudz R Us location. Image: Shepherd.

“We’ll still be open for the afternoon but also over the weekends we’ll be open into the early hours of the morning.”

Leanne added: “We’ve got a lot of families who come to the Cove shop so we’re expecting more of that and also people from businesses and on nights out.

“It’ll be a totally different experience but we’re excited.”

The Cove shop will continue to be the Spudz R Us hub where new staff have been learning the ropes ahead of moving to the Chapel Street shop.

Even the Moore’s three children have been getting involved with the family-run business.

A shopfront is decorated for Halloween, "SPUDZ R US" sign is above the door. Inside, tables and chairs are visible. "ENTER IF YOU DARE" is taped across the door.
The Moore family handed out sweets to customers at the Cove shop to celebrate Halloween. Image: Spudz R Us.

At the new location customers will be able to see their potatoes being made up at the counter so they can request extra fillings and sauces.

All of the produce and packaging for the homemade food is locally sourced, including from King Foods and G McWilliam butchers.

“We put on a lot of good specials, we have one on a Monday and Tuesday and then an alternative special on Thursday and Friday,” Andrew explained.

“That’s on top of our menu of signature and classic fillings.

“Our chefs are always coming up with good ideas – something different to the old humble potato.”

