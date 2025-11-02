Senior carer given three-year warning for ‘putting residents at risk’ at Elgin Care Home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

Senior carer given three-year warning for ‘putting residents at risk’ at Elgin Care Home

Holly Milne was employed as a social care worker at Spynie Care Home.

By Abbie Duncan
The exterior of Spynie Care Home.
The care worker was reprimanded for unsafe practices at the Elgin home. Image: Jason Hedges/DCT Media

A senior carer at Spynie Care Home in Elgin has been given a three-year warning for “putting residents at unnecessary risk of harm”.

Holly Milne had worked in the care sector for more than ten years and was in fact expected to teach colleagues in good practices.

Instead, she is said to have encouraged “unsafe handling practices” at the Elgin home in 2023 – though less senior colleagues raised concerns over her instructions.

A report into her conduct by the Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) has now been released.

It has found that Ms Milne’s fitness to practice was “impaired” due to her misconduct.

Practices placed residents at risk of harm

On November 26 2023, Ms Milne’s colleague suggested they use a wheelchair to transport a resident.

She is said to have responded: “No, it would be easier to transport them back to the day room in the hoist”.

On the same day, Ms Milne also used a stand aid to move the same resident from the communal toilets to the day room.

The SSSC said this advice encouraged an ‘unsafe moving and handling technique’ and placed the resident at ‘unnecessary risk of harm’.

Nine days later, on December 5, 2023, Ms Milne advised another colleague to move a second resident to the shower room using a shower chair, instead of a wheelchair.

When challenged, Ms Milne reportedly replied: “Do whatever the **** what you want then” or words to that effect.

The SSSC said her actions “fell below the standards of practice expected from registered social service workers”.

Elgin carer was moving and handling trainer

At the time of the two incidents, Ms Milne was a named trainer in moving and handling.

She was expected to model correct and safe practices, but instead used her position to “promote unsafe and dangerous practices to her colleagues”.

The report reads: “You held a senior position and are experienced and well trained in
moving and handling.

“Your position as a moving and handling trainer carried with it a degree of trust and responsibility.

You used your position to advise your colleagues to carry out methods which were unsafe and dangerous.”

The SSSC said she did so “Without regard to the impact or potential risk this posed to the residents”.

A sign at Spynie Care Home.
Ms Milne was a senior carer at Spynie Care Home. Image: Jason Hedges/DCT Media

The SSSC added that Ms Milne’s language toward her colleague was “inappropriate and disrespectful”.

Her behaviour, they said, failed to demonstrate the professionalism expected from someone in a senior care role.

The care inspectorate did acknowledge that Ms Milne had worked in the care sector for 10 years “without concern” and had expressed some insight and regret following the incidents.

However, the SSSC said Ms Milne’s deliberate actions had the potential to harm residents and undermine public confidence.

The Scottish Social Services Council decided to place a warning on Ms Milne’s registration, which will last for three years.

They said the sanction was necessary to reaffirm the unacceptability of her conduct within the care profession.

Spynie Care Home has been contacted for comment.

