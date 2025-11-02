Senior carer given three-year warning for ‘putting residents at risk’ at Elgin Care Home

A senior carer at Spynie Care Home in Elgin has been given a three-year warning for “putting residents at unnecessary risk of harm”.

Holly Milne had worked in the care sector for more than ten years and was in fact expected to teach colleagues in good practices.

Instead, she is said to have encouraged “unsafe handling practices” at the Elgin home in 2023 – though less senior colleagues raised concerns over her instructions.

A report into her conduct by the Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) has now been released.

It has found that Ms Milne’s fitness to practice was “impaired” due to her misconduct.

Practices placed residents at risk of harm

On November 26 2023, Ms Milne’s colleague suggested they use a wheelchair to transport a resident.

She is said to have responded: “No, it would be easier to transport them back to the day room in the hoist”.

On the same day, Ms Milne also used a stand aid to move the same resident from the communal toilets to the day room.

The SSSC said this advice encouraged an ‘unsafe moving and handling technique’ and placed the resident at ‘unnecessary risk of harm’.

Nine days later, on December 5, 2023, Ms Milne advised another colleague to move a second resident to the shower room using a shower chair, instead of a wheelchair.

When challenged, Ms Milne reportedly replied: “Do whatever the **** what you want then” or words to that effect.

The SSSC said her actions “fell below the standards of practice expected from registered social service workers”.

Elgin carer was moving and handling trainer

At the time of the two incidents, Ms Milne was a named trainer in moving and handling.

She was expected to model correct and safe practices, but instead used her position to “promote unsafe and dangerous practices to her colleagues”.

The report reads: “You held a senior position and are experienced and well trained in

moving and handling.

“Your position as a moving and handling trainer carried with it a degree of trust and responsibility.

You used your position to advise your colleagues to carry out methods which were unsafe and dangerous.”

The SSSC said she did so “Without regard to the impact or potential risk this posed to the residents”.

The SSSC added that Ms Milne’s language toward her colleague was “inappropriate and disrespectful”.

Her behaviour, they said, failed to demonstrate the professionalism expected from someone in a senior care role.

The care inspectorate did acknowledge that Ms Milne had worked in the care sector for 10 years “without concern” and had expressed some insight and regret following the incidents.

However, the SSSC said Ms Milne’s deliberate actions had the potential to harm residents and undermine public confidence.

The Scottish Social Services Council decided to place a warning on Ms Milne’s registration, which will last for three years.

They said the sanction was necessary to reaffirm the unacceptability of her conduct within the care profession.

Spynie Care Home has been contacted for comment.