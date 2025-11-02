Major rescue effort after car plunges over cliff in Aberdeenshire

A major rescue operation was launched after a car went over a cliff near Crawton in Aberdeenshire.

Emergency services discovered a man with injuries a short distance from the car.

He was carefully airlifted to the top of the cliffs where he received emergency medical care.

The casualty was then transported to hospital by the Scottish Ambulance Service.

It is understood the incident took place at about 11.05am on Saturday.

A spokesperson from HM Coastguard said its teams responded to reports of “a man found with injuries near a car which went over a cliff near Crawton”.

They added: “An HM Coastguard search and rescue helicopter lifted the man to the top of the cliff where he was passed into the care of the Scottish Ambulance Service.

“No other people were reported to be in distress.”

Coastguard rescue teams from Stonehaven, Aberdeen, Cruden Bay, Montrose and Arbroath were all sent to the scene at Crawton.

The coastal site is home to the ruins of a former fishing village and is a short distance south of Stonehaven.

Stonehaven RNLI’s inshore lifeboat also attended, as did police and fire units.

No further details are known about the man’s condition.