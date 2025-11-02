Supporter dies after medical emergency at Nairn County match

A Highland League match between Nairn County and Brechin City was abandoned on Saturday due to a medical emergency in the crowd.

The match was cancelled midway through, with reports saying a Nairn County supporter had fallen ill.

Emergency services attended the scene.

A Nairn County spokesperson later confirmed that the supporter had died.

The spokesperson said: “Sadly a supporter who was well known to the club passed away at the stadium.”

The club said a further statement would be released later on Sunday.

Brechin City, meanwhile, said: “Everyone at Brechin City is deeply saddened to learn of the tragic passing of a Nairn County supporter during yesterday’s match at Station Park, Nairn.

“The game was abandoned after 45 minutes following the medical emergency.

“Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences go out to the supporter’s family, friends and everyone connected with Nairn County at this very difficult time.”

Supporters from both clubs took to social media on Saturday evening, before news of the death became known.

They sent their well wishes to the affected fan and their family and praised the compassion shown by both sets of supporters after the match.

