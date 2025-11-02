Police confirm missing Kincorth woman has been traced

A 41-year-old woman who was reported missing from the Kincorth area of Aberdeen has been traced.

Claire Murray, 41, had last been seen on Provost Watt Drive at about 10am on Friday.

She was spotted near a local supermarket on the street.

Police shared an appeal for help from the public to trace her after two days.

They have now confirmed she has been traced.

Officers thanked everyone who shared the appeal.