Two people taken to hospital after crash on South Deeside Road

Two people have been taken to hospital following a crash on South Deeside Road.

Emergency services were called to the B9077 near Banchory shortly after 8am on Monday.

The crash involved two vehicles and took place near the junction for Maryfield Farm.

Two people have been taken to hospital for treatment to minor injuries.

As a result, a section of the road was closed between Crathes and Banchory.

A police spokesperson said: “Around 8.15am on Monday November 3, officers were called to a report of a two-vehicle crash on South Deeside Road near Maryfield Farm, Banchory.

“Emergency services attended and two people were taken to hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

