Highland Council submit eight-page objection to SSEN’s ‘super pylon’ power line project

A proposed 173km super pylon power line opposed by Lady Carbisdale has been objected to by Highland Council in an eight-page document.

SSEN hopes to build the £7 billion power line from Spittal in Caithness to Inverness-shire.

Campaigners against the project argue it will destroy the beauty of the Highlands, as well as having adverse effects on health and the environment.

The energy company, however, argues it is vital to plans for a “clean energy transition”.

It expressed disappointment at the objection.

And it has urged the Scottish Government to rule on the proposals with all possible speed.

Lady Carbisdale previously said she would fight the “Pathway to 2030” scheme “all the way to the Supreme Court“.

According to the plans, the pylons would cross into the Carbisdale Castle forests, located near Ardgay in Sutherland.

Highland Council object pylon plans

If approved, the 400kV Spittal to Loch Buidhe to Beauly power line would link up with the Beauly to Denny line.

It would also be connected to the proposed super-pylon line from Beauly to Peterhead, and powered by substations at Banniskir, Carnaig and Fanellan.

Highland Council will not get a final say on the matter, as the decision-making power being in the hands of the Scottish Government.

Its objection will, however, lead to a public inquiry.

In its objection, the council argues the Spittal to Beauly line plan fails to comply with nine points on the national planning framework for tackling the “climate and nature crises”.

It also argues it goes against the council’s local development plan on 11 points.

Officials also raise concerns over the amount of transport that will be on small roads during the construction work.

And, Highland Council argues that if constructed the power line will have a “significantly detrimental” impact on the region’s landscape, affecting a number of scenic spots.

Identified as concerns were the proposed power line’s proximity to:

Local properties around the areas of Bonar Bridge, Culrain, Carbisdale, Drumaliah, Dounie and Tulloch.

Sites of natural heritage importance such as the Dornoch Firth, Strath Carnaig and Strath Fleet Moors, the River Oykel and Kyle of Sutherland Marshes.

Scheduled monuments and listed buildings including the Battle of Carbisdale registered battlefield and areas of ancient woodland.

SSEN ‘disappointed to learn of the Highland Council’s objection’

SSEN Transmission said it was “disappointed to learn of Highland Council’s objection”.

A spokesperson said: “It is a development that will be crucial for the delivery of Scotland and the UK’s energy targets.

“It will unlock the homegrown low-carbon electricity generation required to help deliver a cleaner, more secure and affordable electricity system for current and future generations.

“Investing to upgrade our electricity transmission network is also a major driver of jobs and economic activity locally and nationally.”

The spokesperson said SSEN Transmission had “undertaken one of the most extensive public consultation exercises the north of Scotland has ever seen”.

They added: “We look forward to the Scottish Government’s timely determination on the critical national infrastructure project, in line with its 52-week determination process for priority applications for electricity transmission infrastructure.”