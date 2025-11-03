Highland Council submit eight-page objection to SSEN’s ‘super pylon’ power line project

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highland Council submit eight-page objection to SSEN’s ‘super pylon’ power line project

Lady Carbisdale previously vowed to take the company's project 'all the way to the Supreme Court' if approved.

By Chris Cromar
Carbisdale Castle and Lady Carbisdale standing.
Carbisdale Castle, owned by Lady Carbisdale, would be affected by SSEN's plans.

A proposed 173km super pylon power line opposed by Lady Carbisdale has been objected to by Highland Council in an eight-page document.

SSEN hopes to build the £7 billion power line from Spittal in Caithness to Inverness-shire.

Campaigners against the project argue it will destroy the beauty of the Highlands, as well as having adverse effects on health and the environment.

The energy company, however, argues it is vital to plans for a “clean energy transition”.

It expressed disappointment at the objection.

And it has urged the Scottish Government to rule on the proposals with all possible speed.

Pylons in a field with sheep.
The project would involve 173km of “super pylons” being installed. Image: PA.

Lady Carbisdale previously said she would fight the “Pathway to 2030” scheme “all the way to the Supreme Court“.

According to the plans, the pylons would cross into the Carbisdale Castle forests, located near Ardgay in Sutherland.

Highland Council object pylon plans

If approved, the 400kV Spittal to Loch Buidhe to Beauly power line would link up with the Beauly to Denny line.

It would also be connected to the proposed super-pylon line from Beauly to Peterhead, and powered by substations at Banniskir, Carnaig and Fanellan.

Outside of Carbisdale Castle.
Carbisdale Castle dates back to the 19th century. Image: Rightmove.

Highland Council will not get a final say on the matter, as the decision-making power being in the hands of the Scottish Government.

Its objection will, however, lead to a public inquiry.

In its objection, the council argues the Spittal to Beauly line plan fails to comply with nine points on the national planning framework for tackling the “climate and nature crises”.

It also argues it goes against the council’s local development plan on 11 points.

Officials also raise concerns over the amount of transport that will be on small roads during the construction work.

And, Highland Council argues that if constructed the power line will have a “significantly detrimental” impact on the region’s landscape, affecting a number of scenic spots.

Identified as concerns were the proposed power line’s proximity to:

  • Local properties around the areas of Bonar Bridge, Culrain, Carbisdale, Drumaliah, Dounie and Tulloch.
  • Sites of natural heritage importance such as the Dornoch Firth, Strath Carnaig and Strath Fleet Moors, the River Oykel and Kyle of Sutherland Marshes.
  • Scheduled monuments and listed buildings including the Battle of Carbisdale registered battlefield and areas of ancient woodland.

SSEN ‘disappointed to learn of the Highland Council’s objection’

SSEN Transmission said it was “disappointed to learn of Highland Council’s objection”.

A spokesperson said: “It is a development that will be crucial for the delivery of Scotland and the UK’s energy targets.

“It will unlock the homegrown low-carbon electricity generation required to help deliver a cleaner, more secure and affordable electricity system for current and future generations.

“Investing to upgrade our electricity transmission network is also a major driver of jobs and economic activity locally and nationally.”

The spokesperson said SSEN Transmission had “undertaken one of the most extensive public consultation exercises the north of Scotland has ever seen”.

They added: “We look forward to the Scottish Government’s timely determination on the critical national infrastructure project, in line with its 52-week determination process for priority applications for electricity transmission infrastructure.”

