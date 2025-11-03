Stonehaven’s Ship Inn owners bow out as boss behind Albyn and Cults Hotel takes the helm

One of Stonehaven’s best-loved restaurants has been bought in a deal that sees the owner hand over the keys after 21 years at its helm.

The business has been snapped up by Simon Cruickshank, who runs The Albyn, Bieldside Inn and Cults Hotel.

The inn on 5 Shorehead has a restaurant, bar and lounge as well as letting rooms above.

It is famed for its views over Stonehaven’s Harbour.

The deal means that the new owner will share the name of the former owner, with them both being called Simon Cruickshank.

In a parting message to staff and customers, Mr Cruickshank said it was a privilege to own the business for more than 20 years.

He also said that the majority of staff will stay in position in the restaurant and behind the bar.

A post on social media read: “This will be my last day as the proprietor of the Ship Inn. Tomorrow morning, I will hand my big bunch of keys to a new owner – amazingly also called Simon Cruickshank.

“Simon and his wife Christie are very experienced operators in the hospitality industry and also run the Albyn, Bieldside Inn and Cults Hotel in Aberdeen.”

‘Ship Inn will stay in capable hands’

He added: “I’m sure the Ship Inn will be in very capable hands. I wish them great success and hope they will be happy here.

“I also want to thank all our loyal regular customers who have supported the Ship – quite a few from well before my time here – and all the thousands of visitors from all over the world who have stayed here and sampled our hospitality.

“The Ship Inn is a very special place and it has been my great privilege to own it for 21 years. I wish the new owners and all the staff great success for the future.”

Speaking when the business went up for sale Mr Cruickshank said: “Whoever is fortunate enough to acquire The Ship Inn will find it hard work but also a truly enjoyable experience, and I wish them great success.”

Its 38-cover restaurant, The Captain’s Table, is a firm favourite of diners. The lounge bar has seating for up to 50 guests.

The building has six en suite letting bedrooms.