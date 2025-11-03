Stonehaven’s Ship Inn owners bow out as boss behind Albyn and Cults Hotel takes the helm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Stonehaven’s Ship Inn owners bow out as boss behind Albyn and Cults Hotel takes the helm

Simon Cruickshank is getting the keys from his namesake today.

By Derry Alldritt
Stonehaven's Ship Inn has changed hands. Image: DC Thomson.
Stonehaven's Ship Inn has changed hands. Image: DC Thomson.

One of Stonehaven’s best-loved restaurants has been bought in a deal that sees the owner hand over the keys after 21 years at its helm.

The business has been snapped up by Simon Cruickshank, who runs The Albyn, Bieldside Inn and Cults Hotel.

The inn on 5 Shorehead has a restaurant, bar and lounge as well as letting rooms above.

It is famed for its views over Stonehaven’s Harbour.

The deal means that the new owner will share the name of the former owner, with them both being called Simon Cruickshank.

Simon Cruickshank is the new owner of Stonehaven’s Ship Inn. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.

In a parting message to staff and customers, Mr Cruickshank said it was a privilege to own the business for more than 20 years.

He also said that the majority of staff will stay in position in the restaurant and behind the bar.

A post on social media read: “This will be my last day as the proprietor of the Ship Inn. Tomorrow morning, I will hand my big bunch of keys to a new owner – amazingly also called Simon Cruickshank.

“Simon and his wife Christie are very experienced operators in the hospitality industry and also run the Albyn, Bieldside Inn and Cults Hotel in Aberdeen.”

Simon Cruickshank shared a heartfelt message thanking staff and customers. Image: Supplied.

‘Ship Inn will stay in capable hands’

He added: “I’m sure the Ship Inn will be in very capable hands. I wish them great success and hope they will be happy here.

“I also want to thank all our loyal regular customers who have supported the Ship – quite a few from well before my time here – and all the thousands of visitors from all over the world who have stayed here and sampled our hospitality.

“The Ship Inn is a very special place and it has been my great privilege to own it for 21 years. I wish the new owners and all the staff great success for the future.”

Speaking when the business went up for sale Mr Cruickshank said: “Whoever is fortunate enough to acquire The Ship Inn will find it hard work but also a truly enjoyable experience, and I wish them great success.”

Its 38-cover restaurant, The Captain’s Table, is a firm favourite of diners. The lounge bar has seating for up to 50 guests.

The building has six en suite letting bedrooms.

Conversation